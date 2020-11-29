Obsessed with all things decor? Here are some shows you can stream now to binge away

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

If you’re a home design junkie, we guarantee you’ll get addicted to these shows

Property Brothers

On YouTube

Designer twins Drew and Jonathan Scott have become the biggest hunks of the TV design world through this hugely successful Canadian reality series. Drew is a real estate expert who scouts neglected houses and negotiates purchases.

His brother, Jonathan, is a licensed contractor who then renovates the acquired properties.

Together, the Property Brothers help families find, buy and transform fixer-uppers into dream homes on a strict timeline and budget.

Interior Design Masters

On Netflix

This UK reality show pits 10 interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract to design a bar at one of London’s hotels. Each week, a different challenge is set, where the contenders redesign commercial spaces, from shops to restaurants and salons. They are judged by no less than former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, and a rotating panel of guest judges.

House Hunters International

On YouTube

House Hunters is an American reality TV show that follows a new couple in each episode, making a decision about a home purchase. But the one to watch is it’s spin-off, House Hunters International. This focuses on properties outside of the United States, and features an individual, couple, or family moving from either the US or Canada to another country. So you get to see house hunts in the best cities of Europe, Asia, Australia, Central America or South America.

Garden Rescue

On YouTube

One of BBC One’s most popular TV shows, it has four of the country’s top landscapers competing with each other to create gardens for homeowners across the UK. Applicants in need of garden work they’ve been planning for ages, but don’t know where to start, can summon the services of Britain’s queen of the home garden, Charlie Dimmock, the RHS Chelsea gold medal-winning Rich brothers and another award-winning expert, Arit Anderson, who will pitch against each other to present a design for homeowners to pick from.

Fixer Upper

On HGTV

This American show’s stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are by now the world’s most beloved home flippers. The couple who own a renovation and redecoration business in Waco, Texas, have five hit seasons on HGTV under their belt. Known for their “farmhouse chic” decor style, they take a couple around three potential homes for purchase, each of which requires a varying amount of repair or renovation. Once the couple chooses their home, Joanna designs it and Chip is the lead contractor.

And there’s more…



On Netflix

Grand Designs

Instant Hotel

Stay Here

Restaurants on the Edge

Tidying up with Mary Condo

The World of Extraordinary Homes

Amazing Interiors

Tiny House Nation

Queer Eye

Dream Home

Makeovers

On YouTube