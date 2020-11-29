Steely will

Express News Service By

Swiss watch company, Carl F. Bucherer’s Manero Flyback line continues to bloom and grow. After adding two luminous blue models this summer, three further colour variants of the chronograph are now available with an additional option of a sporty, stainless steel bracelet.

The nine-link metal bracelet created specifically for the Manero Flyback skillfully highlights the distinctive style of the dial available in silver, black, or blue-grey, in addition to the brilliant blue version introduced this summer.

The dial features two chronograph counters, a small seconds subdial, and a date display in addition to the perforated lancet-shaped hour and minute hands.

The design of the dial, which is enclosed by a 43mm stainless steel case with striking retro mushroom push pushers, is rounded out by the tachymeter scale that is as useful as it is elegant.