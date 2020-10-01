STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giving old, unused sarees a contemporary designer spin

That inspired her to think of TailorsIn.com, a tailoring startup which not just redesigns old sarees to give it a contemporary spin, but also the comfort of a doorstep pick and drop. 

Published: 01st October 2020

saree

For representational purposes

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nayeem Sara Banu, 25, knows the effort it takes to keep visiting the tailor for one outfit and how every time she visited him, she was told to come back another day as there was some pending work to be done. That inspired her to think of TailorsIn.com, a tailoring startup which not just redesigns old sarees to give it a contemporary spin, but also the comfort of a doorstep pick and drop. 

She started her venture last  year and the pandemic actually helped her venture to gain momentum.

“Nobody went shopping in the last six months. Although some may have bought on e-commerce websites, most find it expensive and wish they could get some old outfits redesigned so that they could reuse an old one and still get a new outfit. TailorsIn does just this,” she informs. She says they are one of the first e-tailors of Hyderabad. 

For a saree conversion it takes Rs 1,200 upwards depending on the design. 

“Customers can place their order via our website and we will send our personnel to collect the fabric. Via phone and WhatsApp, we discuss the style and send it back to them at no additional cost. On a good day, we can do this in 24-hours if all the material is provided,” says Sara, a college student and artist turned entrepreneur.

This resident of Gayatri Hills in Hyderabad says that idea to start her own unit sprouted when she got her semi-stitched wedding lehanga from Dubai and gave it to a local boutique to make the necessary fittings. “But they messed it and it too me a lot of effort and multiple trips to get it fixed.

That’s when I decided to start a service where people don’t have to wait for long and any alteration/stitching can be made as per their preference.” Thanks to her own experience, she ensures she delivers even complex wedding attires withing 36 hours.  Sara also encourages Hyderabadis to convert old sarees into contemporary gowns or Anarkalis. “This way, you would be reusing an  outfit and get a new one for an affordable price. I love such sustainble practices,” she adds.

