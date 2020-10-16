The Covid-19 coat: Fashion with safety

By Express News Service

In the lockdown, Delhi-based designer Manish Tripathi donated face masks to the needy, and provided employment to underprivileged women. Now, he has devised Covid Coat, claiming it to be highly resistant to bacteria and viruses. The product was launched in collaboration with air charter company Club One Air on Wednesday.

“Not everybody finds a PPE kit comfortable to wear. It is not required when out on daily errands and if not Covid positive. I wanted to bring a smile with my design, and so Covid Coat is a fun take on the PPE kit, and even has quirky notes on it,” points Tripathi. Covid Coat is a reusable, germicidal and anti-microbial garment made from Citra-approved fabric. Tripathi adds: “It can be used as a rain coat and wind sheeter. All its medical properties will stay even after seven washes. We will launch an anti-viral spray that can be used on these coats.”

The coat is available in three variants: base (Rs 450), premium (Rs 1,000) and lexus (Rs 2,500) – same properties but in different patterns, with the option to customise your name on it.

On the decision of designing the coat, Tripathi says, “The meaning of design changed for me, when I started doing it for a purpose. My aim was to provide livelihood and safety. With this coat, people won’t have to compromise on their look and safety while stepping out of the house,” adding, “In winters, it is not feasible to wash jackets and sweaters after wearing them once, and is also harsh on the clothes. So, the Covid Coat will act as a top barrier with a motto, ‘cover yourself and not your personality’.”