STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

The Covid-19 coat: Fashion with safety

On the decision of designing the coat, designer Manish Tripathi says, 'the meaning of design changed for me, when I started doing it for a purpose. My aim was to provide livelihood and safety.'

Published: 16th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Tripathi puts the Covid Coat on a model at the launch

Manish Tripathi puts the Covid Coat on a model at the launch.

By Express News Service

In the lockdown, Delhi-based designer Manish Tripathi donated face masks to the needy, and provided employment to underprivileged women. Now, he has devised Covid Coat, claiming it to be highly resistant to bacteria and viruses. The product was launched in collaboration with air charter company Club One Air on Wednesday. 

“Not everybody finds a PPE kit comfortable to wear. It is not required when out on daily errands and if not Covid positive. I wanted to bring a smile with my design, and so Covid Coat is a fun take on the PPE kit, and even has quirky notes on it,” points Tripathi. Covid Coat is a reusable, germicidal and anti-microbial garment made from Citra-approved fabric. Tripathi adds: “It can be used as a rain coat and wind sheeter. All its medical properties will stay even after seven washes. We will launch an anti-viral spray that can be used on these coats.” 

The coat is available in three variants: base (Rs 450), premium (Rs 1,000) and lexus (Rs 2,500) – same properties but in different patterns, with the option to customise your name on it.

On the decision of designing the coat, Tripathi says, “The meaning of design changed for me, when I started doing it for a purpose. My aim was to provide livelihood and safety. With this coat, people won’t have to compromise on their look and safety while stepping out of the house,” adding, “In winters, it is not feasible to wash jackets and sweaters after wearing them once, and is also harsh on the clothes. So, the Covid Coat will act as a top barrier with a motto, ‘cover yourself and not your personality’.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Fashion
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp