STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Get creative on your home decor with concrete  

As a material, concrete is versatile and can prove to be a stylish addition to your home irrespective of your décor theme - whether minimalistic, rustic chic, industrial or contemporary.

Published: 18th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Elite Earth

Elite Earth concrete home decor

By Rashmi Gopal Rao
Express News Service

Gone are the days when the word ‘concrete’ was synonymous with a dull, cold, boring material and relegated to use in basements, fire exits and other such obscure locations. There has been a paradigm shift in the way concrete is perceived today, as its raw and natural characteristics lend it a unique aesthetic appeal.

"Concrete and its variants such as terrazzo (marble, granite and glass chips set in concrete and polished) have made a strong resurgence in the last few years and are a go to material for new age designs for millennials who want trendy products and design. Since it can be stained, the possibilities with this wonderful material are limitless," says Darshana Patel, co-founder and creative head, Signa Design.

As a material, concrete is versatile and can prove to be a stylish addition to your home irrespective of your décor theme—whether minimalistic, rustic chic, industrial or contemporary. "Concrete can be moulded into different forms. Hence, unlimited colours and textures can be created resulting in a wide variety of products. Wood, metals, crystals and semi-precious stones can also be embedded in concrete while casting. It is generally homogenously pigmented but it can also be painted to create interesting patterns," says Nuance Studio founding director Ajaay Srinivaas.

Concrete can be used as a kitchen or bathroom countertop, in flooring, in exterior walls and even furniture and  decor accessories because of its universal adaptability and ease of mixing materials to achieve the desired result. It is completely customisable in terms of colours, textures and finish.

It is key to note that new age concrete has much higher strength and better finish and hence complex designs can be manufactured with immaculate quality and finish. "Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) is a type of concrete that is high strength and high performance and therefore used in 3D decorative wall tiles and wall panels," says Gurpreet Kaur Tuteja, Founder, Elite Earth.

A word of caution, though. It is important to remember that concrete by its very nature is porous and this should be addressed while using it. For example, concrete countertops must be finished with a sealer to prevent water from entering.

In general, harsh and acidic chemicals should not be used to clean concrete surfaces - mild and diluted soap solution and sponge is recommended. Spills have to be cleaned off as soon as possible to avoid staining.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Concrete
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp