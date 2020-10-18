STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

The fashion physicians: Doctors turn to the world of couture

Meet doctor designer duo, Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, who perform the cut-and-stitch-up job to perfection.
 

Published: 18th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Rishi Roy (R) and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal

Dr Rishi Roy (R) and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

Where would you expect an orthopaedist and a medical aesthetician to be working in? A hospital, right? Well, not entirely. For Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, who are practicing medical professionals along with being owners of their fashion label, are as adept at the drawing board as they are at an operating table.

From sutures on skin to stitches on fabric, the couple has been successfully running their label, Rishi and Vibhuti, for the past five years, alongside full-time careers as doctors at a Delhi hospital. So how did the doctors come to be designers?

"Honestly, it has been an organic growth as fashion has always been a form of creative expression for us. It started when we designed Vibhuti’s outfit for an annual event during our medical college days," laughs Rishi. The two, who met as students of Muzaffarnagar Medical College, began designing for friends, friends of friends and professors to earn some pocket money," says Rishi.

"As the hobby turned into a passion, they moved from strength to strength from exhibitions to trunk shows to mall kiosks, till they finally set up their label in Noida five years ago. “Now each day brings in new horizons and opportunities," he adds.

With their in-depth understanding of the human form, the duo focusses on shaping comfortable cuts and free flowing forms. The garments are bereft of heavy embroideries and focus on their inherent rhythm while moving with your form.

Prod them for the buyer profile and Rishi says, "Our designs are perfect for a college girl who can belt up in our sari, to a bridesmaid who can twirl around in our sunflower lehenga, or a woman in her 40s who can flatter our Aesha straight suits."

"The anarkalis and angrakhas are contemporised in the flowing silhouettes with the two Cs: comfort and chronicle of our treasured Indian history forming the pivot," shares Vibhuti. 

Amazingly enough, the price points are affordable. "That is a deliberate intent because we never want our garments to be restricted to one audience. Our brand’s motive is to design, create, and construct and reinvent our silhouettes to constantly push the boundaries of affordable luxury, " says the duo.

Their vibrant atelier in Noida is packed with karigars, design teams and interns, a far cry from spartan medical clinics. Clearly, it is their combined love for the fine arts that knits them together. A singer and a ukelele player, Vibhuti recalls she had a tough time convincing her parents about following her passion.

Much like the challenges Rishi (a professional in Kathak) faced in juggling sleepless nights between trunk show production deadlines and the call of the medical profession. But their passion shines through in every stitch. 

What has been their biggest learning? "Never give up on your dreams. No dream is too big if you dream it every day. It takes determination and hard work to achieve something. If you believe something will happen, the universe makes it happen," they sign off, ready to launch their menswear and kidswear collections as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Rishi Roy Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal Doctor fashion designing
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp