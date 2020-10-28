STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Choose your cosmetics with care

A consumer, under these circumstances, is spoilt for choices but he is also at his wits end on what to pick up and what to leave.

Published: 28th October 2020

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
The market these days is flooded with a variety of cosmetic brands, each claiming to be offering the best. A consumer, under these circumstances, is spoilt for choices but he is also at his wits end on what to pick up and what to leave. How does one decide what is good for the skin and what isn’t! Amid all this confusion are skin specialists who say that one must do proper consultation before buying a product. We talk to a few industry experts over this issue:

Kanika Aggarwal, Co-founder, Satvik Spirit
We can surely buy products over the counter. However, we have to be careful about the ingredients present in them. Like for shampoos, generally see that they are SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) free as it can cause irritation to the eyes and skin. For oils, prefer natural oils or cold pressed oils, especially during winter. Also make sure they are free from mineral oil. People with sensitive skin should avoid using artificial fragrances as these can cause rashes and allergies. Steer clear of certain parabens like methylparaben and propylparaben.

Amrita Alexander, Founder, Auravedic
When choosing your skin care products, the most important thing to look for is the ingredient information. Opt for clean ingredients that are free of toxins, parabens and sulphates. Also keep in mind that one size does not fit all. Find products that suit your skin type and address your skin concerns. While there is nothing wrong with OTC skin care products per se, they may not provide targeted solutions.

Dr Siddhi Tiwari, Dermatologist
Cosmetics, OTC products and home remedies are various options available for skin care, pampering and grooming available to individuals for use at home. These products help in maintaining skin tone, texture, hydration, photo-protection, camouflage etc. They may not offer any therapeutic value in case of specific skin conditions and ailments. But they work well for maintenance and enhancement of an otherwise healthy skin.

The choice of these products depends largely on individual skin type, and external and environmental factors. Specific skin conditions like acne, pigmentation, ageing skin and other dermatological ailments require treatment with prescriptions-based pharmaceutical agents recommended by a dermatologist for their therapeutic effect.

These pharmaceutical agents are evidence based, more potent and have scientific data backing their efficacy, safety and therapeutic effects. Such products should not be self-prescribed or bought or consumed over the counter without a doctor’s supervision. Home remedies like application of honey/lemon/ curd face packs, Multani mitti, besan, fruit pulps etc serve as a handy option for instant revitalising of the skin, achieving exfoliation and glow. These remedies are easily available in our kitchens, easy to do, safe and effective however the results are very short lived.

Mahima Gupta, Founder, Bhu Botanical
Look for the products that are available online and contain Sea Buckthorn Oil, Olive Leaf Extract, French Rose Clay, Titanium Oxide & Zinc Oxide, Niacinamide, Immortelle oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Kokum butter. French Rose Clay that hold immense benefits for the skin. Rosehip seeds are extremely beneficial for the skin around the eyes. Go for products that are soap-free, especially if you have dry and sensitive skin. While choosing skincare products, one shall not only look for products that provide external glow but also nourish your skin.

