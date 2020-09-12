STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

When grit and passion, warp and weft

Now, the Gurugram-based brand works with local weavers to produce hand-embroidered pieces mainly in Banarasi, organza, chanderi and kora silk.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Banarasi, organza, chanderi and kora silk silhouettes by Trisvaraa

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

At my first exhibition in 2018 I didn’t sell anything, and cried for two days. On the third day, I had promised myself that I will continue to strive, no matter what it takes,” says Aparajita Prasad, Founder of Trisvaraa.

Now, the Gurugram-based brand works with local weavers to produce hand-embroidered pieces mainly in Banarasi, organza, chanderi and kora silk.

The 45-year-old is not a designer by education or by profession. “But I always had a passion for textiles and handcrafted things.” After a Master’s in Mathematical Economics and an MBA in Finance, Prasad worked as a consultant in the private sector till 2016, and then left it to start Trisvaraa, the name inspired by goddess Durga. But the journey hasn’t been an easy one. “The industry was very competitive, and economically, India wasn’t faring well after demonetisation and GST.

But I had done my homework a year before. I visited Bhagalpur, Chanderi, Bhuj, and Benares, met the weavers. It was confusing at first with the middlemen ready to offer you their services. I also got fleeced by many weavers. But I believe it takes time to understand the intricacies of a business,” adds Prasad, busy working on the launch of her next collection in organza. This range of lehengas, saris, shararas, suits and gowns, and men’s kurtas was set to launch in March, till Covid-19 changed the course.

“Now, I will launch a campaign shoot on Instagram before the wedding season. The best thing about organza is the royal look it exudes and how light and easy it is to wear and carry. We don’t use resham, only zardozi anchor threads for embroidery,” says Prasad, a pastel lover, whose next collection in Chanderi will sport darker hues. Her husband was taken aback by her decision, but supported her.

When the costs escalated, he became apprehensive about the practicality of this career move, “while I continued being a romantic at heart”. And then the sales picked up. “I believe if the product is good, people will appreciate and buy it. But you also need to create brand awareness to tell your story and sell your products.” Advertising in the papers got her the first few sales.

“But we got lucky when the Taj Group of Hotels liked our products. Our products are now at Taj Khazana and at multi-designer stores across India.” During lockdown, her team of 80 went back to their homes and she went to live with her husband, an IAS officer posted at Patna.

“Now, we are picking up again as my team members have started to return. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next six months. While there are some who can’t wait to go out, and others still find it unsafe to venture out, but I am taking my chances and I am sure we will sail through this tough time,” she concludes.

TAGS
kora silk Banarasi
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp