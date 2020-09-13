Danish Delights

By Express News Service

Skagen Denmark, a subsidiary of Fossil, whose product lines include watches, handbags and jewellery, celebrates the Danish way of life—free, spontaneous and in the moment. Its latest watch collection, Naturally Modern, is an embodiment of that.

Drawing from the natural influences of iridescent seas and vibrant skies, the Naturally Modern range of timepieces uses materials such as mother-of-pearl, sea glass and pearlesque stones—all of which reflect the feeling of being on the coast in Denmark. The collection is fuelled by a love of modern design—playing with colour and current fashion influences. And the brand, incidentally, is named after Skagen, a Jutland peninsula and Denmark’s northernmost town.