Art meets craft

Orvi Surfaces collaborates with architects and design studios for bespoke décor objects
 

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:29 PM

Orvi Surfaces

By Express News Service

Home décor brand Orvi Surfaces has launched an eclectic line-up of bespoke, handcrafted furniture and objects co-created with iconic design studios and architects like Annkur Khosla, Jimmy Mistry, reD Architects, ADND Studio and Mangrove Collective. Each creation depicts a unique story woven by skilled artisans—the unsung heroes of our country who are keeping indigenous art forms alive. 

Designed with Annkur Khosla, the Mandala tables are where the cosmic lines of connectivity are represented in utilitarian tables in black limestone as a base material for the structure and an intricate embellishment with brass. The smooth 2D top surface transitions into the three dimensional sculpted surface on its side to render a cascading effect.

The Polka Console by Mangrove Collection is a result of the exploration of the marquetry technique, wherein forms in timber, metal and other materials come together to form an intricately crafted surface.  Designed with reD Architects, the Destroy to Create multi-funtional table can be split up in various configurations to become a buffet table or a study table by just moving the glass triangles.

Besides these, Orvi Surfaces’ own in-house creations include signature offerings like Raku pots, metal planters and pieta dura wall art.

Available at https: orvi.com

