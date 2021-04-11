STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pride of Persia: 'Hands' launches new collection of hand-knotted carpets

Patterns and motifs run across like fine thread work, or nuanced water colours, turning each rug into a timeless work of art.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:00 AM

Each carpet has a story to tell through its complex construction of imagery.

Express News Service

Handcrafted luxury carpets and rugs brand, Hands, has its floor coverings grace palaces, hotels, institutions and residences across the world. It has now unveiled a new range of wool, botanical and pure silk carpets from its ageless collection—Persian.

Each carpet has a story to tell through its complex construction of imagery. Patterns and motifs run across like fine thread work, or nuanced water colours, turning each rug into a timeless work of art. The common Medalian design is rendered in luxuriant colours to yield a never-before-seen spectacle.

Similarly, exotic floral patterns create a captivating look, vintage motifs bring a haunting nostalgic value, and richly crafted intricate patterns in pastels lend a dream-like quality.

The brand, which has stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai, was founded in 1881, in Bhadohi near Varanasi, by A Tellery (a pioneer of Indian handmade carpets). The business passed on to the Patodia family some decades later, and now it is the second generation of Patodias who run the show.

While new collections are introduced every season, there is also an option for bespoke designs—completely custom-made, designed, sized and crafted around a unique, personal expression.

