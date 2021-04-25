STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French brand Christofle unveils its 10th anniversary collection

By Express News Service
For nearly two centuries, Paris-based Christofle has been manufacturing fine silver flatware and home accessories that find pride of place in homes across the globe. Since its inception in 1830, the brand has been creating pieces for fine living ranging from historic reproductions, custom commissions as well as collaborations with designers and artists.

One such collaboration was the iconic Jardin d’Eden collection on which the House of Christofle worked with Marcel Wanders Studio a decade ago. With a luxuriant garden as its leitmotif, the collection was recognisable by its iconic signature motif of interlacing leaves, winding vines and an apple suspended amongst a geometric matrix.

Now, to celebrate this collection’s 10th anniversary, the two brands have again come together to present a special capsule range based on the seven deadly sins. Delhi-based bespoke decorative lighting, home decor and tableware specialist, Emery Studio, brings this exquisite new range to India. 

In the 2021 edition, the Marcel Wanders Studio continues the story of the Garden of Eden, while reinterpreting the theme of temptation and the seven deadly sins with a collection of silver-plated accessories showcasing the luxuriant garden. Inspiration was drawn from Dante’s work, The Divine Comedy. Designed by the Studio, the pieces have been crafted at Christofle’s fine silver workshop within its manufacturing unit in Yainville, Normandy. 

The seven silver-plated pieces represent each of the seven deadly sins, each of which is represented by an animal. Each animal features an abundance of arabesques and sensual volutes. So, a pocket mirror adorned with a peacock symbolises pride, a snake-shaped key-ring denotes envy, a money clip is engraved with a greedy toad, a honey dipper symbolising gluttony is adorned with a bear, a set of three dice represented by a goat signifies lust, a set of two shot glasses with a lion symbolise anger and a pocket ashtray engraved with a snail represents sloth.

