Can handloom stay in young hearts?

Last year, the government scrapped the Handloom and Handicrafts Boards ahead of National Handloom Day, appearing to mainstream the industry.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajni Raikwar, Sonam Sharma and Poonam Sharma

(From left) Rajni Raikwar, Sonam Sharma and Poonam Sharma. (Photo| EPS)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Last year, the government scrapped the Handloom and Handicrafts Boards ahead of National Handloom Day, appearing to mainstream the industry. But has it really? A year later, The New Indian Express asks Gen Z if traditional weaves find equal attention in their wardrobe alongside fast fashion outfits.

RAJNI RAIKWAR, 27, YOGA TEACHER, RAMESH NAGAR

In the last four years, I developed an inclination for handloom saris as it is gaining popularity on social media. I have friends in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, so we talk about the weaves of their states, and even get me saris whenever they visit Delhi.

I want to have a collection of saris across India. However, I am not averse to buying a replica of a Banarasi sari on any online portal for a lesser price. So, my present collection has such online buys as well. The most expensive handloom sari I bought till now costed Rs 7,500.

BHOOMI KHANNA, 16, CLASS 11 STUDENT, TILAK NAGAR

I am not very aware about the handloom industry, but I have seen weavers making block prints on a trip to Rajasthan. I believe that handloom is a bit old fashioned, and I love clothes that are affordable and stylish. With handloom, you cannot be stylish and fashionable at the same time.

I have seen my grandmother wear handloom saris, and I feel saris suit best to women of a certain age. Instead of spending a lot of money on a handloom article, I can purchase threefour outfits from Myntra for the cost of one sari.

SONAM SHARMA, 29, IELTS TRAINER, DELHI

For us Himachalis, no occasion is complete without our traditional shawls. My love for handloom products began when I observed my mother wearing them. I used to borrow from her, but now I have my own Himachali shawls and Nehru jackets.

I do not shop for handlooms often as it is costly, but whenever I visit a place I pick the fabric and the weaves it is famous for. I also purchase these at exhibitions. And I love pairing the handloom with Western dresses!

POORVA SHARMA, 26, DEPUTY MANAGER, ICICI BANK, LAXMI NAGAR

I own handloom saris, mostly in cotton. I have a total of 50 saris; some I inherited from my mother and the rest are my purchases. I never go for cheap options as there is always a doubt of quality and originality.

For handloom saris, I buy from the ample shops in Delhi like Kolkata Emporium, Assam emporium, Rameshwaram Handloom, etc. These saris are expensive, but worth the grace these exude.

MANISHA VERMA, NURSE, 25, PAHARGANJ

Though handloom products are considered prestigious, the young generation, including me, is completely unaware about it. I personally don't purchase handloom products, but I have grown up seeing my mother wearing handloom saris and shawls.

She has even purchased handloom carpets for the home. I gifted a handloom Kashmiri kurta on her birthday. While my mother believes in buying quality products, my idea is to buying things that are comfortable and affordable.

