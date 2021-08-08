Orvi Home expands product line with designer range of tableware and decorative objects

Express News Service By

The home décor brand known for creating bespoke surfaces now expands its product line with a designer range of tableware and decorative objects, called Orvi Home. Made from sustainable materials, the intricately handcrafted pieces range from edgy accent tables to modern tableware, best suited for modern-day usability. Pieces include tabletop objects, home accessories and kitchen items like platters, bowls, curios and cake stands.

Crafted under the creative leadership of founder and CEO Sanjeev Agrawal, the pieces blend organic shapes and earthy tones in a perfect union of indigenous materiality with ancient craft techniques and bold designs.

More than 60 skilled artisans use varied traditional craft techniques from across the world at Orvi, including stone carving, hand sculpting, intricate metal inlay, stone-in-stone inlay and raku firing, to create bespoke home pieces as well as surfaces, using varied materials like natural stone, wood, metal, liquid metal, ceramics and glass.

Speaking on the launch, Agrawal says, “We, as a brand, believe that world-class aesthetics and sustainability can coexist to offer refined living in urban homes. Hence, we took our prowess in natural materials and age-old crafts a notch up and worked with some of the finest artisans in India to bring this homeware collection to life.”

Agarwal adds that his inspiration behind Orvi has always been “to harness the many traditional techniques that have started to disappear due to the economic pressures of the modern world and instead create an environment where we can champion these skills and, by combining them with 21st-century technology.”

Price on request. Availability: orvi.com