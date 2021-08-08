STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Orvi Home expands product line with designer range of tableware and decorative objects

Orvi Surfaces launches a line of sustainable tableware and decorative objects in natural materials
 

Published: 08th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

More than 60 skilled artisans use varied traditional craft techniques from across the world at Orvi

By Express News Service
Express News Service

The home décor brand known for creating bespoke surfaces now expands its product line with a designer range of tableware and decorative objects, called Orvi Home. Made from sustainable materials, the intricately handcrafted pieces range from edgy accent tables to modern tableware, best suited for modern-day usability. Pieces include tabletop objects, home accessories and kitchen items like platters, bowls, curios and cake stands.

Crafted under the creative leadership of founder and CEO Sanjeev Agrawal, the pieces blend organic shapes and earthy tones in a perfect union of indigenous materiality with ancient craft techniques and bold designs.

More than 60 skilled artisans use varied traditional craft techniques from across the world at Orvi, including stone carving, hand sculpting, intricate metal inlay, stone-in-stone inlay and raku firing, to create bespoke home pieces as well as surfaces, using varied materials like natural stone, wood, metal, liquid metal, ceramics and glass.

Speaking on the launch, Agrawal says, “We, as a brand, believe that world-class aesthetics and sustainability can coexist to offer refined living in urban homes. Hence, we took our prowess in natural materials and age-old crafts a notch up and worked with some of the finest artisans in India to bring this homeware collection to life.” 

Agarwal adds that his inspiration behind Orvi has always been “to harness the many traditional techniques that have started to disappear due to the economic pressures of the modern world and instead create an environment where we can champion these skills and, by combining them with 21st-century technology.”
Price on request. Availability: orvi.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orvi Home
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp