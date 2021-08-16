STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fashion in the slow lane

There’s slow fashion, minimalist fashion, zero-waste fashion, sustainable fashion, ethical fashion. And each of these categories overlap in their goals and practices.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Designs from Latha Puttanna Design House

Designs from Latha Puttanna Design House. (Photo| EPS)

There's slow fashion, minimalist fashion, zero-waste fashion, sustainable fashion, ethical fashion. And each of these categories overlap in their goals and practices. Slow fashion prioritises and honours the traditional fashion and artisans' handmade work over machine-made goods.

Zero-waste fashion uses upcycled goods to minimise wastage, and although the boundaries are blurred between these various kinds of fashion, the goals are similar -- to help maintain a bio diverse and healthy ecosystem. 

It is about being more informed and making conscious choices that go with a consumers' value system. This 'conscious fashion' is when your participation is to act as a vehicle to bring about awareness and a positive change. 

Today, many new-age brides are more keen to align their choices and ideas with what they actually wear, especially on their D-day. Women are acting with critical awareness and making decisions based on personal values, finances, choice and experience.

Tiya from Latha Puttanna Design House, says, "We have seen multiple young brides come to us with their mom’s age-old heritage handloom sarees and ask us to reinvent or rather reimagine it into a lehenga or sharara or even a dress that they can wear for their wedding day. The pandemic has brought a deep understanding and respect for the ‘slow-fashion culture."

She goes onto add that brides are ready to explore options which gives designers a fabulous canvas to create one-of-a-kind garments. "The bond of a mother’s love cannot be showcased better than in these types of garments."

This era of phygital fashion shows gives us a peek into the luxury fashion brands and their adherence to conscious fashion as well. The luxury brands have started encouraging resale as well and this grants a new lease of life to second-hand clothes that would otherwise end up as waste.

Labels are producing wastage over the past few quarters, with designers employing locals who are skilled and manufacturing locally owing to the risky global supply chain. This is helping in generating employment, reducing carbon footprint and also saving skilled labours and craftsmen. 

India has a rich heritage when it comes to weaves, textiles and motifs, and probably it should be leading the way up the ramp when it comes to sustainable fashion. From paying skilled weavers fairly, to embracing natural dyes and fabrics, brands are promoting ethical fashion. Neeraj Verma, CGM NABARD, says, "The Udupi handwoven sarees that are one of the finest examples of handweavers in the country were on the verge of extinction. The weavers engaged in the art were dormant primarily due to lack of design development, funds and inadequate marketing. It was in this background that in the year 2019, NABARD supported the initiative of Kadike Trust to revive this ancient craft. Owing to this programme the GI tag for Udupi sarees has been awarded to Talapady Weavers Society in 2020."

The Udupi sarees revival also came up with the unique marriage of Kashmiri Aari work with the weaves of Udupi serving as a fine example of artisans' impeccable craftsmanship. This shift in the design process coupled with a sustainable approach brings in a fresh whiff of stylish and colourful fashion, creating a diverse wardrobe for new-age fashionistas.

(The author is social media influencer @loftyspectrums and a lifestyle coach)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slow fashion Zero waste fashion Ethical fashion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp