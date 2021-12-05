STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bend it like Bent Chair

The cool and quirky décor brand takes bold to a whole other level with its new Alibaba’s cave of a flagship store

Launched just five years ago with a manufacturing facility in Ambala, Bent Chair has made big design leaps since then.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Eccentric and opulent. Regal and experimental. Vibrant and sophisticated. Décor brand Bent Chair is all this and more. Effectively marking its entry into the world of neo-fashion and decor, the brand recently opened its flagship store in Delhi’s Ambawatta One complex. We normally don’t go all out with a lead spread on store openings, but the space is so spectacular and the visuals so striking, we just had to.

Owned by father-daughter duo, Natasha and Neeraj Jain, the brand is best known for its trendy yet timeless interior styling solutions, as well as its quirky, bold and unconventional designs, something that the store oozes from every inch. “I want this to be a furniture and decor heaven for those looking for unique additions for their home, offices, and even hospitality spaces. We stepped away from the norm to create a space that can be tailored to the tastes of all,” says co-founder Natasha. 

This one-of-a-kind store divides the area into aesthetic sections that represent the different designs that the brand follows. To tie all the themes together, it has introduced exclusive furniture and recreated the finish and upholstery of older designs. These include a new Greek Series that transforms design elements inspired from Greek mythology into the domain of home decor. Also occupying pride of place are the brand’s collaborations with designers such as Rocky Star, Shivan & Narresh and Leo.

Father-daughter duo Neeraj and
Natasha Jain of Bent Chair
have opened a new store in Delhi

Adding to the outlet’s unique features, the store also has an interactive screen, introducing the revolutionary styling agent, Bent Reality, which helps customers understand interior styling and acts as a personal guide in designing their homes. This is in addition to the brand’s team of experienced, in-house designers. 

“Our vision is to bring affordable luxury to India with a universal appeal and at the same time focus on leveraging our in-depth expertise, best of technologies integrated with traditional Indian artisans to build a contemporary urban home,” Natasha adds.

To ensure equal representation of all the unique designs that Bent Chair has to offer, the store has also dedicated sections for all segments such as upholstery, outdoor planters, rugs and carpets, as well a new range of bathroom vanities, named Bent Bath. Then there’s a new lateral, Bent Surfaces, focusing on unique stone patterns and inlays meant to be used as highlighters.

These are complemented by a massive display of the brand’s wallpaper and lighting throughout the vast space. Co-founder Neeraj adds, “All displays have been put together in a way that gives each customer a look into how the pieces can be styled or used in their own spaces. We’ve made use of every inch of the space we have without making it crowded or caved in.”

Launched just five years ago with a manufacturing facility in Ambala, Bent Chair has made big design leaps since then. Operational through an online and offline model, the brand today has 10 retail outlets across the country. “Our vision is to bring affordable luxury to India with a universal appeal, leveraging our in-depth expertise and the best of technologies integrated with traditional Indian artisans to build a contemporary urban home,” the duo say. 

Clearly, it’s doing a great job of that thus far.

