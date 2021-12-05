Designer brand Coach collaborates with actor Jordan, artist Blue The Great  

By Express News Service

When an actor and an artist come together to create apparel, the result is sheer magic. As can be seen in the newest clothing range launched by Coach, the leading American luxury design house specialising in handbags, luggage, accessories and ready-to-wear.

The capsule collection, titled ‘Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration’ is a partnership between Coach, actor-producer Jordan (the brand’s menswear ambassador) and his friend, Los Angeles-based artist and painter, Blue the Great. The collection and campaign recontextualise inclusivity in art—using the house’s heritage as a canvas to spotlight the importance of collaboration and friendship amongst the two artists––and the creative community at large.

Encouraged by Jordan’s personal approach to style and Blue’s contemporary take on art, the all-gender collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, bags and accessories combines the brand’s tradition of craftsmanship with sportswear and streetwear in a limited edition drop. It features Coach’s iconic codes—Signature and Rexy—updated with Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art, as well as a tote crafted of 100 percent recycled materials.

To introduce the collection, Coach will release a campaign photographed by frequent Coach collaborator, Shaniqwa Jarvis. Featuring portraits of Jordan, Blue and friends, Khat and Frank Brim (beauty and lifestyle influencers), Lindsay Dawn (artist) and Tori Kirihara (artist) in an “open door” art gallery, the story repositions this traditionally exclusive place as a venue for collaboration and authentic connection.

Inspired by the inclusive and optimistic spirit of New York and Coach, the campaign continues the house’s tradition of spotlighting the voices of up-and-coming and under-represented artists in its storytelling. “We had worked with Blue as part of our Spring 2021 campaign, so I was excited to partner with him and Michael on this special collection,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

“Mike and Blue have a great friendship, grounded in mutual respect for each other’s artistic approach. The combination brought originality, dimension and significance to this collection.” It’s an exciting collection to watch out for. “I’ve been painting since I was a kid. It’s crazy and pretty exciting to be able to put my spin on such an iconic brand like Coach. Whenever art and fashion mix exciting things can happen,” said Blue the Great.