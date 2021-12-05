STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael Kors' new collection of wedding watches is here for all gifting needs

Michael Kors watches, quintessential to the brand’s detail-oriented aesthetics, are made for the elegant bride, the suave groom as well as all the others involved in the wedding festivities.

Michael Kors has come up with a new range of timepieces that exude luxury and glamour.

By Express News Service

With the wedding season on in full swing, Michael Kors has come up with a new range of timepieces that exude luxury and glamour. These watches, quintessential to the brand’s detail-oriented aesthetics, are made for the elegant bride, the suave groom as well as all the others involved in the wedding festivities.

Brides can choose from the signature MK logo range that features bold silhouettes, sparkling dials and stainless steel bracelets. Especially the gold-toned Wren pieces, sized at 42mm with an H-link bracelet that features the MK logo.

Then, Michael Kors’ beloved Layton has been adorned with mixed-sized pavé stones to add sparkle to options in silver or gold tones. The stainless-steel chronograph is sized at 42mm and features a 3-link bracelet to add more glamour to your look.

Another of the  brand’s popular watches—the Everest—has been reissued in its original boyfriend-style with more sparkle and shine than ever. The new range combines Everest’s iconic New York style with Michael Kors’ classic jet-set aesthetic and is perfect for the modern-day bride. These oversized chronographs come in five new designs and colours like gunmetal, rose-gold, two variations of gold tone and a two-toned piece.

For the groom, the Bayville Automatic is the perfect head-turner. Its semi-skeleton dial, colour-contrast tachymeter topring and multi-link stainless steel bracelet are striking and sporty, but are complemented by a mix of brown and rose gold-tone to make a sophisticated statement.

As for bridesmaids, there’s Jaryn, a bangle-strapped sleek timepiece, that’s been refreshed with Michael Kors’ iconic brand-lettering across the dial and case. This three-hand, mid-sized watch subtly adds the brand’s iconic boldness, while keeping it simple and elegant. The new Pyper features an MK-lettered dial accentuated with a pavé topping to add a streak of luxurious detail to the piece.

Prices range from Rs 13,495 to Rs 51,000. 

