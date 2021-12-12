STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shantanu & Nikhil's flagship store in Delhi maximises on minimalism

Shantnu & Nikhil’s new flagship store in Delhi is their biggest and boldest yet
 

Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra, launched their largest flagship couture store in Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

By Express News Service

Amidst the celebrations and merriment of the wedding season, designer brothers, Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra, launched their largest flagship couture store in Delhi’s Mehrauli area. Designed in a manner that demonstrates the idealistic home of a Shantanu & Nikhil man, the store is a living embodiment of an SN garment, celebrating modernity with its style and silhouettes.

Therefore, the idea behind the design follows the narrative of an artist coming home, living right in the middle of history, a tale of him inviting his friends to his home to witness his work, and lastly, to reflect a place where the artist’s best work sits quietly to be spoken about and admired by everyone who loves the brand. 

With hues of black, white and grey along with gold detailing, the store has minimal structures with Shantanu & Nikhil’s signature leather across the ceiling. Carefully curated and customised by the designers, each furniture piece at the store contains a classic brooch or laser cut leather placemats, along with Shantanu & Nikhil’s Signature Laser Cut Influence Wall. Viraj Kataria, the interior designer, has channelised natural flows within spaces to create a wholesome layout.

A plethora of signature styles and recent collections can be seen here. Their menswear racks range from the famed draped kurtas and neo-sherwanis to decadent bandhgalas. The store may be designed like a man’s home, but the ladies get their full due with neo-lehengas and cocktail gowns that are bound to set today’s millennial women apart from the crowd.

