2021: It’s a wrap for red carpets & ramps

By Express News Service

This year, style spoke a thousand words when some of the city’s big names made a statement on global platforms. While designers from the City of Pearls didn’t shy away from flaunting their opulent works, there was also a conscious attempt to make fashion more sustainable. Here’s what 2021 looked like

HYDERABAD: From haute couture to jewellery to makeup, shoes, skincare and haircare, 2021 was a busy year for fashion, despite the pandemic. The lockdowns and curfews inspired many to turn to eco-friendly ways of living. This year saw a growing focus on sustainable clothing trends that included shifting to handlooms, thrifting, upcycling our wardrobes and more. We also saw a lot of postponed weddings from 2020 take place this year, with designers having a blast creating customised bridal wear to suit varied tastes, colours, styles and comfort.

Not to forget, Hyderabadis left no stone unturned to put the City of Pearls on the global fashion map -- the biggest star this year has to be philanthropist and MEIL director Sudha Reddy, who walked the Met Gala red carpet like she owned it. As the only Indian this year at the gala, Sudha made the best use of the opportunity to propel the cause of benevolence and align with individuals, who see the merit and potential in the concept of giving back to society. 2021 also saw several designers from Hyderabad showcasing their works at the prestigious FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which made heads turn and jaws drop.

Hyderabad also was the first city to introduce a gender-fluid fashion label! Called Kothcheru, the brand is all things inclusive as it embraces the idea of people who want to be what they want to be. This year, one of creative reels, also saw beauty trends spread and change as quickly as one can think! We look back on the various things that made noise this year in the fashion industry.

All the way to Cannes

Aruna Goud, a designer and owner of ALMARA, made her mark at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Nailing her designs and also being a proud Hyderabadi, she was the only designer from the city to showcase her outfit at the festival. Her outfit made heads turn and jaws drop on the red carpet.

Indian size chart

One brand’s small is another brand’s medium or large. E-commerce sites throw at us US, UK and EU size charts, which most of us can’t even comprehend. But this year, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), along with the Union Textiles Ministry, started a sizing survey to develop an Indian size chart. Designers and fashion influencers in Hyderabad loved the idea and had a lot to say about this.

Luxe kids couture

Viranica Manchu made headlines for designing a Florentina dress for Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday. In fact, Paris Hitlon’s veil, which was part of her pink bridal ensemble, is also by her. The city-based designer, who runs a luxury kids fashion label, Maison Ava, made waves in the fashion industry this year. The New York University alumnus opened up to CE about her label, what fashion means to her and the big dream.

At LFW

The entire country had its eyes on the LFW held in Mumbai as top designers belted out the best of their work. This year - the theme of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was sustainable fashion - saw some designers from Hyderabad showcasing their works. Aisha Rao’s collection, Paper Dolls, aimed at creating cycled luxury. A second-timer on the LFW ramp, Aisha chose actor Diana Penty as her showstopper. A bigwig in the fashion industry, Gaurang Shah flaunted his Chaand collection, for which he chose actor Taapsee Pannu as the showstopper. The Chaand collection of 40 sarees took shape after three years of hard work at Gaurang’s Jamdani weaving clusters. Another designer, who showcased an exciting collection, was Swapna Anumolu, the founder of Mishru label. Titled An Eternal Summer, it was a fashionable repertoire of delicate, detailing and glamour.

The Sudha Factor

Philanthropist and MEIL director Sudha Reddy dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet in a golden number by Falguni Shane Peacock. Completing her her look with Farah Khan’s statement ear cuff, she nailed this year’s theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It was a spectacular platform for her to exchange notes with notable personalities, some whom have been keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in future.

Curls rule

Women have, over the years, faced discrimination over the texture of their hair. In an attempt to bring about a much-needed change, two women from Hyderabad - Sahithi Alla and Anjana Yelavarthy - founded India’s first exclusive salon for curly hair needs. Called ‘Curl Code’ and nestled in Jubilee Hills, the salon runs with the simple agenda of making women embrace their curls. The founders started the salon when they failed to find a one-stop-shop for curly needs. Yes, curly hair needs different products, care and routine.

Salt n’ pepper

Grey hair, they say, is a sign of maturity and wisdom. But many people, for years, have tried to cover their natural hair with chemical dyes that do more harm than good. Things, however, seem to be changing with celebs like Jagapathi Babu refusing to shy away from flaunting their real and raw mane. The seasoned actor opens up about acing the salt-and-pepper look, and encouraging many others to embrace their true selves.

For clean, slow fashion

Shilpa Reddy is a force to reckon with when it comes to sustainable living and leading a conscious lifestyle. The fashion designer could have easily taken the road most travelled, but she chose the path of a cleaner existence, which came with its own set of setbacks. Nonetheless, nothing under the Sun could dissuade her from leading by example and making a difference, eventually emerging as a trendsetter. In these uncertain times, Shilpa spoke about the importance of accepting change gracefully and being responsible children of Mother Nature.

Beauty Trends

Social media was where everybody looked to for beauty hacks, recommendations, latest trends, tips and tricks! We take a look at the most popular beauty trends of 2021

Frozen beauty blender

Trying out Instagram and YouTube beauty hacks is irresistible. Among the most trending and tried hacks on social media this year was that of the frozen beauty blender! It essentially is freezing the beauty blender and using the ice-cold, hard sponge to apply makeup. Some swear by it, saying it gives the smoothest finish, while some others weren’t fully convinced with the hack.

All about ‘glass skin’

Nothing matches the elegance and simplicity of translucent, dewy and luminous skin -- the so-called ‘glass skin’ popularised by Korean beauties which broke the Internet. Generally, it takes a lot of effort to achieve clear and glowing skin as one would need to use several products to get the look. But there is a permanent solution. Skincare experts suggested that eating a healthy diet and applying the right products can give you everlasting glass skin.

Post-Covid care

This year, social media was abuzz with discussions on skin getting dehydrated and turning sensitive. Experts said that though a lot of people who recovered from Covid experienced hair fall, the good news is that the hair that falls post Covid, especially if they have not had much issue prior to the infection, can completely come back.

Budding talent

Hyderabad is a city of creative minds and this year saw a big bucket of newbies entering the fashion market. All set to rule the industry with their talent, here are some of the Hyderabadis you have to look out for.

Art for the ‘sole’

If store-bought shoes bore you, then take them to Rahul Dev at Unhinged Customs, who hand-paints shoes to give them an edgy and vibrant look. CE caught up with him as she spoke about his art, the response he has been getting and how he has been customising new stuff regularly.

Revamping khadi

We often keep our crisp khadis for occasions and never have we thought of wearing them as casuals. But some designers in the city cut the cloth to sync it with the latest trends. One of them is Ankitha Veerapalli, who has her own label Amsa with a flagship store in Hyderabad. She has revamped the concept of khadi to make it a part of men’s casual wear. She started Amsa with a women’s khadi collection and ventured into men’s casual wear only three months ago. She recently unveiled her collection for popular Hyderabad-based music band Niraval.

Indo-Western designs

Fashion designer Ravita Mayor has been working hard for nearly a year on a rare and unique wedding collection. Known in the city’s posh circles for holding dramatic shows, fashion shows in London and some of the choicest hotels in Hyderabad, she calls her latest work Kanasu. While Ravita specialises in fusion Indo-Western wear, she went traditional with 60 ensembles of Kanasu. She not only used dreamy pastels, but also brought back the bold reds & regal blues.

Fulfilling beauty goals

City-based Sharmila Gayathri Chalasani launched a website, Glamate, that helps consumers create a beauty profile and recommends products that can help them achieve their beauty goals. Vaishnavi, who started an Instagram handle and website — Unsweetened, said she’s more into building a beauty routine for the customers than customising products for them. On the other hand, Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a cosmetic physician, constantly made people aware about how the customisation of products play a key role in maintaining skin and hair.

The ways of leather and lace

Never underestimate the power of a shoe, particularly a handcrafted leather shoe, is what Tarun Oblum taught us. The cordwainer and owner of shoemaking company Oblum helped us delve into the categories of timeless shoes, how to pair them with outfits and how to maintain them.

Gender-fluid fashion

“Who says only women can wear a saree? Men can wear it too, and carry it as gracefully as women, if not more,” believes city-based designer Madhu Janakiram. So strongly did she believe in this idea that it resulted in her founding India’s first gender-fluid fashion label! Called Kothcheru, after her family name, the brand is all things inclusive as it embraces the idea of people who want to be what they want to be.

City’s first e-wardrobe

E-Wardrobe, Hyderabad’s first and only luxury virtual closet, made headlines this year. It stores customers’ clothes and accessories in their storage facility, thus increasing their longevity. The brand’s main aim is to protect and preserve apparels and accessories. It is more than just storage.