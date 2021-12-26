STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rocky S and Lawman Pg3 tie up for trendy denim menswear

Each piece of this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles.

Fashion designer Rocky Star

By Bindu Gopal Rao
The festive season is upon us and if you are looking to give your wardrobe a trendy makeover, who better than fashion designer Rocky Star? And when he collaborates with Lawman Pg3, positioned as a brand for bright young executives, the result has got to be bold and confident.

"The collection is fun, classy, chic and inspired by men on the go who want to seek the spotlight and face it confidently," says Rocky, adding, "It circles back to my love for grunge, offering casual and contemporary styles for all. The focus is to style it well with a new and diverse look."

Accordingly, it comprises versatile denims which can be styled in many unique and different ways. Eight months in the making, each piece of this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles.

The range has been made keeping current trends in mind. Explains the designer, "Post the pandemic, a new trend which is here to stay is comfort wear. We have made sure our denim collection is super comfortable for the modern man and is a must-add in his wardrobe. Denim is very versatile and along with jeans we have also added a selection of casual T-shirts, denim shirts and jackets to complement and complete the look. We have also made sure to add some of the current trends such as straight legged, boot-cut, slim fit silhouettes to complete your denim on denim look."

Indeed, Rocky has created outfits that are a culmination of versatile denims, something that they can style differently at a later day to look different. "The fall winter collection has consciously put in elements and a design aesthetic that is relatable and appeals to what today’s men seek while shopping for apparel," he explains.

The Rocky Star x LawmanPg3 collection starts at Rs 899 onwards and is available on Flipkart.

