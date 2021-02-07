STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work made easy

Home Canvas launches a new ‘Work from Home’ furniture line.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

As more and more of us continue to work from our homes these days, it has become imperative that we invest in ergonomically designed furniture that not only provides a productivity boost, but also enhances our overall wellbeing and health. Which is why we like the new range by Home Canvas, a furniture and lighting company based in Bengaluru, that is helping us create  comfortable and efficient home offices.

The brand’s new ‘Work from Home’ collection comprises ergonomically designed tables that efficiently convert areas in your home into a work/study space with minimum effort. For instance, The Float, which is an easy-to-mount work and study table that can transform any corner into a cosy workspace. Then there’s the Deskette, a modern and compact work-from-home desk with unmatched functionality. Porto is a portable study table that is easy to move, providing the flexibility to work from your bed or your couch.
As Sandeep Sridhar, CEO of Home Canvas, says, “More people are working from home than ever before.

This has become our new normal, and it is important to recreate a functional, office set-up that blends in seamlessly within our homes. Our innovative line does exactly this and has been designed specifically to improve our customers’ quality of work and not intrude into their living space. Moreover, investing in ergonomically well-designed furniture is like investing in your health.” 

Available at www.homecanvas.com

