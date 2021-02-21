STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bright and beautiful

Inhabit unveils a bespoke collection of vibrant furniture 

Noveau, which translates to ‘new art’, features bold furniture pieces with curved lines and organic shapes.

Express News Service

With her keen anti-minimal and passionately original approach to design, furniture and interior designer, Neeta Kumar, founder of the Inhabit brand with stores in Delhi and Hyderabad, has charted her own unique path in the design world. And her new range, Noveau, is an extension of that oeuvre—a collection of timeless pieces rooted in classic values and contemporary aesthetics.

Noveau, which translates to ‘new art’, features bold furniture pieces with curved lines and organic shapes. The timeless pieces have strong silhouettes and a vibrant colour palette showcasing the brand’s trademark high quality carpentry and upholstery.

Comprising statement chairs, a sofa set and a dining table, the collection exhibits one-of-a-kind forms and flawless craftsmanship with an elegant design aesthetic, while still being functional. The pieces are primarily made of reclaimed teakwood, and draw from diverse architectural design values from across the globe. 

It’s not for the faint-hearted, mind you, with its fun use of colour and texture. Which is why it’s ideal for trendsetters who like to socialise and host at home. For as the designer, Kumar, herself says, “Your home is both a sanctuary and a canvas for self-expression.”

Kumar founded Inhabit in 2004 to showcase her highly individualistic pieces of furniture that injected the Indian industry with a renewed sense of exuberance and creativity. Today, her brand has evolved into a top-notch furniture manufacturer and a savvy retail space while also remaining a full-fledged design studio specialising in turn-key interior projects.

