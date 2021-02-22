Primary school teacher Saroj Verma turns entrepreneur

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Saroj Verma, a primary teacher at a private school in Dwarka, was given the pink slip in the pandemic when her school shut down. “Apart from my job, I helped my husband in his business of luxury watches, but even that came to a halt as shops had to stay shut in the lockdown,” adds the 35-year-old mother of a seven-year-old girl.

“We lived on our savings for a while but started facing financial difficulties like many others. It was a really tough time, but I didn’t give up,” she adds. In December, Verma took a leap of faith by launching her clothing venture Saima Ethnic Wear from her home.

“As I had a good knowledge of fabrics, ongoing trends and preferred styles, I concluded that pursuing this line would be beneficial and enjoyable at the same time.” Verma’s husband initially had his inhibitions, but seeing her determination, came around and supported her decision.

Her friends and the connections she formed staying in Delhi for 15 years, happily spread the word about her new venture on social media. “The experience has been completely different from teaching, but equally challenging,” she muses.

“I spent Rs 20,000 in one go from my savings to buy the first batch of fabric. I procure material from local artisans in different states, and keep a mix of products to cater to different tastes and occasions as well.” Finally, she got her first order in January.

“It was for Rs 1,995, and I felt a sense of accomplishment and motivation. The aim is to get orders at regular intervals and keep coming up with something new to appeal to customers. My venture stands out for its quality and affordability,” shares Verma, who is managing to earn enough to keep the venture running, and plans to spread out to other states.

Verma sells through her Instagram account @Saimaethnicwear and her WhatsApp groups. “Now, I have got a hang of this business. Next, I want to put my stuff on e-portals and add more range to my product line. I also want to employ more local artisans,” she concludes.