Click and pick to decorate your home!

Shilpi Madan

You don’t have to commit to an entire home décor redesign to feel good. Livening up areas here and there will do just the trick. And make the world of difference. Which is why it makes sense to browse through online décor portal, Quaint Spaces, which brings together an entire gamut of charming, colourful and curious mix of rather Instagrammable home accessories curated from artisans across India.

From versatile bowls and platters that glam up everything from food to fruit, to handcrafted trays and modish cookie jars, to elegant coasters and votives—the magic lies in the detail of every exclusive, carefully handpicked piece.

Says Shveta Mehra, the creative heart behind the Chennai-based brand, “The digital reach this past year has brought in lavish orders, especially during the pandemic, as people are investing in creating a more luxurious experience at home. Coasters and platters have been sheer bestsellers, with their ability to rev up spaces where placed.”

Mehra’s love for greenery, natural light and open spaces, translates into her choice of home accessories that are subtle, chic and contoured primarily in ceramic, wood and glass. Besides the elegant serveware, her beautiful garden accessories such as planters, metal plant holders and hanging pots add a touch of natural luxury to your home.

Next on the anvil is a children’s decor and accessories line, as “the little people deserve a touch of elegance too in their spaces,” she adds.

To shop, you can either drop a DM on Instagram or give them a call.