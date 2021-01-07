STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fashion designer Satya Paul dies at 79

Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December 2, was slowly recovering in the hospital and was shifted to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center where he breathed his last.

Published: 07th January 2021

Ace fashion designer Satya Paul

Ace fashion designer Satya Paul (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Ace fashion designer Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch, has passed away at the age of 79, his son Puneet Nanda said. Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December, breathed his last at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday.

"He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. "We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Nanda wrote on Facebook.

Nanda said though there's grief for his father's loss, the family is also celebrating the wholesome life the designer led. "He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," Nanda wrote.

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, tweeted a picture of Paul to condole the demise of the "visionary" fashion designer. "Satya Paul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings," Sadhguru tweeted.

Paul started his journey in the field of retail in the late 60's and expanded to exports of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America. In 1980, he launched the first 'saree boutique' in India, L'Affaire, and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986.

The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek sarees. Nanda wrote that his father, more than a designer or entrepreneur, was a "seeker". "In the 70's his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, later he took 'sannyas' (renunciation) from Osho," Sadhguru said.

After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. "He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with," he added.

