Now you can buy Mickey Mouse watch

Express News Service

The latest Swatch collaboration with Disney and the Keith Haring Studio celebrates the iconic 1980’s New York social activist and pop artist, renowned for his revolutionary and provocative graffitiesque pictograms, lines and symbols.

The result is a Swatch collection featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse reimagined by late Haring’s signature aesthetic, vibrant energy and colours. Haring’s depiction of Mickey is not always the typical Disney version. While the designs are recognisable as Mickey Mouse from afar, they all feature the unmistakable Haring twist on closer inspection, such as the nose on the dial of Mickey Blanc Sur Noir.

Mouse Mariniere is a colour confident statement with a solid and striped red strap, taking inspiration from Mickey’s iconic shorts. And Haring’s trademark black and white curved lines showcase Mickey Mouse in all his glory on Eclectic Monkey.

Available exclusively from this month on Myntra, prices start from Rs 7,650.