Would you wear a dress for 100 days?

Sarah Robbins-Cole created a buzz on the internet recently by wearing the same dress for 100 days.

Published: 12th January 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sarah Robbins-Cole created a buzz on the internet recently by wearing the same dress for 100 days. A sustainable fashion enthusiast, she styled the dress differently every day. She said that she wants to adopt a lifestyle free from fast fashion and contribute towards a greener planet. While this lady from Boston did it with elan, we asked a few Hyderabadis if this challenge is their cup of tea 

If it is a challenge, it is totally doable as long as you are washing the dress everyday. But in the longer run, one cannot sustain this. A few of my friends have three or four garments which they use for the entire year. However, we must remember that there are many people who are underprivileged and repeat clothes every day. The idea is to be a responsible consumer. There is lot of stigma attached to repeating clothes as it speaks about your economic status and people judge you for it. Kudos to those who wear clothes minimally. The rest can always support sustainable brands and buy when needed to maintain the livelihood of cotton farmers and weavers. 
Kamana Gautam, nutritionist and sustainability advocate

I am not someone who would like to take up this challenge, but can do it only if someone pays me to do so. I enjoy dressing up because I feel it gives me positive energy and vibrant feeling. So I would not take this up on my own.
Ayushi, radio jockey, Fever FM

I am happy that someone has been able to do it. Wearing an outfit for 100 days without it getting spoilt shows how sustainable fashion can be. All of us should get into the habit of repeating clothes because it is high time we gave back to the environment. I wear the same outfit frequently by styling it differently. As a blogger, when I put up a photo in which I am repeating an outfit, I tell my followers how I have styled it differently by wearing a jacket. You can give your clothes the best lives by pairing them with different outfits. You can wear a top with a shirt, trousers or style it with a jacket or blazer. Recently, I conducted a wardrobe sale in which my clothes were sent to homes where they would be as loved as they were in mine. I am happy I could rotate my clothes in this way because it does make a difference. I would like to encourage people to donate their clothes to thrift stores and support sustainable fashion.
Meenakshi Pamnani DB, fashion blogger

I believe in sustainable fashion and that is something I would like to achieve later in life. Right now, I am in the space where I have to work with different brands. So, wearing the same outfit for 100 days is not something I can do at present. However, I make a conscious choice every day to buy fewer outfits and style them differently.   
Divya Bopanna, fashion enthusiast and content creator

