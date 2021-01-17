Gulabo by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla rings in a bold and bright ode to love

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

A splash of reds, a smattering of blues and classic offshoots of white. All spangled with a plush rush of gold. This is what defines designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s luscious pick of six styles that compose their pret line Gulabo’s latest offering, The Love Collection.

Perfect for that lazy Sunday brunch, a breezy family gathering or a smashing night out, each style is a rather effusive ode to love, while at the same time being high on versatility and comfort. “We wanted the palette to encompass every mood, every hue, every colour of love—from our signature off-whites (an Abu-Sandeep hallmark), to vivacious red, blue, fuchsia, yellow and even startling black, the collection has an entire spectrum of styles, moods and experiences. And, of course, gold has been an eternal element in our designs. The palette is a reflection of the sheer diversity of life and love,” says Saudamini Mattu, CEO, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Easy silhouettes in soft, flowing cotton make for great contours, especially for the generously endowed. It is the elegance of easy lines arranging themselves in sheer fluidity that appeal—from the relaxed sleeves to the tiny mirror-tipped ends of the palazzos, to the dupattas braiding in mirror embroidery, to the mini shimmering hearts lining the sleeves in a pouting touch. It were as if the fine details rev up the sweepstakes of casualwear, bringing in the elegance synonymous with Abu Sandeep. “There is no reason for pret to lack the same glamour and high impact style,” says Mattu.

Geometric flares flatter in collared dresses with buttons racing down the front. And there are delightful tunics, kaftans, kurtas and dhotis in a striking profusion of rather charming separates that amp up the luxe quotient. Indeed, The Love Collection infuses staples in your wardrobe that make you stand a cut above the rest.

For over 33 years, the renowned couturier duo has shaped the growth of fashion in India—with stunning bridal ensembles, pret and couture offerings—creating timeless silhouettes in trailblazing classics, while at the same time, nourishing ancient Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage. Now, their six-month old evenly priced pret label Gulabo, powers their passion to make fashion more accessible to all.

And as Mattu adds, “Like every collection by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep, this one too is founded on the principle of more bang, more style for your buck. It is deliciously easy on your pocket and ensures that pret is never ordinary or humdrum.” Indeed, with an easy price range of Rs 3,950-Rs 9,950, this collection is sure to make you fall in love. Not just with the clothes, with the prices too!