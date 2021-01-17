STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Gulabo by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla rings in a bold and bright ode to love

Easy silhouettes in soft, flowing cotton make for great contours, especially for the generously endowed.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

A splash of reds, a smattering of blues and classic offshoots of white. All spangled with a plush rush of gold. This is what defines designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s luscious pick of six styles that compose their pret line Gulabo’s latest offering, The Love Collection.

Perfect for that lazy Sunday brunch, a breezy family gathering or a smashing night out, each style is a rather effusive ode to love, while at the same time being high on versatility and comfort. “We wanted the palette to encompass every mood, every hue, every colour of love—from our signature off-whites (an Abu-Sandeep hallmark), to vivacious red, blue, fuchsia, yellow and even startling black, the collection has an entire spectrum of styles, moods and experiences. And, of course, gold has been an eternal element in our designs. The palette is a reflection of the sheer diversity of life and love,” says Saudamini Mattu, CEO, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Easy silhouettes in soft, flowing cotton make for great contours, especially for the generously endowed. It is the elegance of easy lines arranging themselves in sheer fluidity that appeal—from the relaxed sleeves to the tiny mirror-tipped ends of the palazzos, to the dupattas braiding in mirror embroidery, to the mini shimmering hearts lining the sleeves in a pouting touch. It were as if  the fine details rev up the sweepstakes of casualwear, bringing in the elegance synonymous with Abu Sandeep. “There is no reason for pret to lack the same glamour and high impact style,” says Mattu.

Geometric flares flatter in collared dresses with buttons racing down the front. And there are delightful tunics, kaftans, kurtas and dhotis in a striking profusion of rather charming separates that amp up the luxe quotient. Indeed, The Love Collection infuses staples in your wardrobe that make you stand a cut above the rest. 

For over 33 years, the renowned couturier duo has shaped the growth of fashion in India—with stunning bridal ensembles, pret and couture offerings—creating timeless silhouettes in trailblazing classics, while at the same time, nourishing ancient Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage. Now, their six-month old evenly priced pret label Gulabo, powers their passion to make fashion more accessible to all.  

And as Mattu adds, “Like every collection by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep, this one too is founded on the principle of more bang, more style for your buck. It is deliciously easy on your pocket and ensures that pret is never ordinary or humdrum.” Indeed, with an easy price range of Rs 3,950-Rs 9,950, this collection is sure to make you fall in love. Not just with the clothes, with the prices too!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Love Collection Sandeep Khosla Abu Jani
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp