If you're looking for luxe tableware, check out French maison Haviland’s new range

Haviland’s new tableware explores the delights of the Moroccan landscape
 

Published: 17th January 2021 05:00 AM

By Express News Service
Express News Service

If you’re looking for luxe one-of-a-kind tableware, check out French maison Haviland’s new range, Palmeraie. The manufacturer of Limoges porcelain in France has  launched this new collection inspired by the dreams of the Orient, taking you to the heart of the Moroccan landscapes. And you have to travel neither to Morocco nor to France to acquire it, it’s available right here at the high-end Delhi boutique, Emery Studio.Inspired by the majestic Medina of Marrakesh, the collection explores the mysteries of the One Thousand and One Nights in a set that consists of bowls, salad bowls, serving platters and plates. 

The famous French-Moroccan designer, Hicham Lahlou, also joins the launch and designs a set of decorative bowls enclosing an orange blossom scented candle. The multi-sensory journey takes you to the most beautiful valleys of Morocco. This collection of decorative objects reveals a heart shape that invites us to uncover its most beautiful secret. Through this project and its symbols, Lahlou professes his love of Moroccan culture, the richness of its craftsmanship and the refinement of its art of hospitality.

Haviland also offers a range of gift boxes made up of small appetiser bowls and individual salad bowls. The summer set in pistachio green hues is sublimated by a delicate and finely crafted frieze. A stylised palm grove adorned in gold, gracefully highlights the lines of each piece, and subtly enhances each detail.
Each piece is handcrafted in the tradition of Limoges porcelain, where craftsmen have prided themselves in their quest for innovation and reinvention for more than 175 years.

Haviland Luxury tableware
