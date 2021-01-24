STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Easy does it: 'Nylangan' artisanal clothing brand for women is all about casual comfort

Founded on the belief that fashion needs to be personal, Nylangan offers artisanal clothing that is timeless, effortless and beyond seasons.

Published: 24th January 2021

By Express News Service
A piece of art. A wisp of cloud. The charm of a woman… this is how a new clothing brand, Nylangan Hindustan, describes itself. ‘Nyl’ derived from ‘Neel’ and ‘Angan’, which means courtyard, combine to form Nylangan.

Founded on the belief that fashion needs to be personal, Nylangan offers artisanal clothing that is timeless, effortless and beyond seasons. All its collections are created to tell stories—of the craft, of the artist and of the individual who wears the brand. And the soft, fluid fabrics in pure cotton have incredible drapes to complement different body types. 

A lot of effort has been put into garment construction and developing the fabric through different wash techniques to ensure stunning quality. Both the fabrics and the garments have been designed and developed by a team of passionate non-conformists led by Ameet Panchal, the brand’s CEO & MD, who has over three decades of experience in the fashion industry.

Pragmatic, uncluttered and minimalistic being the brand’s leitmotif, Nylangan’s garments come with intricate detailing, understated patterns and cuts. All of which have been put together by highly skilled tailors and pattern masters who lend a flawless contour to each piece.

According to Panchal, the brand transcends all age and generational boundaries. “The Nylangan Woman seeks fashion that can be truly hers. Her wardrobe is carefully curated to fit pieces she loves and cares for. Comfort in whatever she wears is of utmost importance, but she never compromises on style.”

Available exclusively at www.nylangan.com

