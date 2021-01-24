STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

One weave at a time: 'HathKala' on a mission to promote slow fashion

A small home-run venture, HathKala is all about sustainability and the beauty of slow fashion. 

Published: 24th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Noopur Chaturvedi

Noopur Chaturvedi

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

In the world of fast fashion, designer Noopur Chaturvedi wants us to slow down and wear clothes that will last for generations. Growing up in small-town Chhatarpur, near Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, she would see weavers going house to house in the scorching heat, selling beautiful handmade saris. The memory was enough to spur her to start her own brand, HathKala, in 2019. A small home-run venture, HathKala is all about sustainability and the beauty of slow fashion. 

“Our aim is to celebrate and revive the old art forms and designs, and offer classic yet contemporary handloom saris that are designed to be passed on to the next generation. The idea is to make handloom relatable for upcoming generations and weave a story along with our fabrics,” says the 24-year-old NIFT graduate.

“Before I started my brand, I researched a wide variety of fabrics and art forms and realised that what I was looking for was right next to me. It was my time to support the weavers who bring generations of expertise to their craft,” she says. So she visited their looms and sat down with them to work on different designs. The versatility of the Chanderi and Maheshwari fabrics helped her mould them in a completely new form.

“I try to keep the designs and colours simple yet contemporary, which makes it wearable for all ages. You will find a hint of nostalgia in these designs as at times the inspiration also comes from my mother’s closet. It’s all about revival along with some innovation. I want people to wear saris not just at weddings but even when going out for a dinner or a meeting. The idea is to provide comfort in style,” she says.

HathKala not just brings back old memories, it also  brings back old methods of producing fabrics to craft unique and vintage pieces. Every collection resonates with this belief. Little wonder then that she draws inspiration by revisiting old trunks of grandmothers, vintage photographs and ancient motifs for her various collections.

Chaturvedi admits that the pandemic has been a difficult time. She could no longer visit her weaver community regularly to discuss designs. The team had to resort to video calls to select colour combinations and finalise designs. While it was a learning experience for them, it was fun too, she says. “We have this mutual understanding to support each other and the community was ready to adapt to the change and spend hours on a call with me,” she signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
slow fashion
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp