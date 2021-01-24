One weave at a time: 'HathKala' on a mission to promote slow fashion

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

In the world of fast fashion, designer Noopur Chaturvedi wants us to slow down and wear clothes that will last for generations. Growing up in small-town Chhatarpur, near Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, she would see weavers going house to house in the scorching heat, selling beautiful handmade saris. The memory was enough to spur her to start her own brand, HathKala, in 2019. A small home-run venture, HathKala is all about sustainability and the beauty of slow fashion.

“Our aim is to celebrate and revive the old art forms and designs, and offer classic yet contemporary handloom saris that are designed to be passed on to the next generation. The idea is to make handloom relatable for upcoming generations and weave a story along with our fabrics,” says the 24-year-old NIFT graduate.

“Before I started my brand, I researched a wide variety of fabrics and art forms and realised that what I was looking for was right next to me. It was my time to support the weavers who bring generations of expertise to their craft,” she says. So she visited their looms and sat down with them to work on different designs. The versatility of the Chanderi and Maheshwari fabrics helped her mould them in a completely new form.

“I try to keep the designs and colours simple yet contemporary, which makes it wearable for all ages. You will find a hint of nostalgia in these designs as at times the inspiration also comes from my mother’s closet. It’s all about revival along with some innovation. I want people to wear saris not just at weddings but even when going out for a dinner or a meeting. The idea is to provide comfort in style,” she says.

HathKala not just brings back old memories, it also brings back old methods of producing fabrics to craft unique and vintage pieces. Every collection resonates with this belief. Little wonder then that she draws inspiration by revisiting old trunks of grandmothers, vintage photographs and ancient motifs for her various collections.

Chaturvedi admits that the pandemic has been a difficult time. She could no longer visit her weaver community regularly to discuss designs. The team had to resort to video calls to select colour combinations and finalise designs. While it was a learning experience for them, it was fun too, she says. “We have this mutual understanding to support each other and the community was ready to adapt to the change and spend hours on a call with me,” she signs off.