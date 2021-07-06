STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Tie it. Dye it. Wear It.

The mesmerising designs can be tried out on plain t-shirts and other fabrics. 

Published: 06th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do-it-yourself (DIY) Tie and Dye videos have been making rounds on social media. The mesmerising designs can be tried out on plain t-shirts and other fabrics. 

What is it: 
Tie and Dye is a dyeing technique that allows pattern formation by basic folding and twisting of cloth. 
These patterns, including the spiral, mandala and peace sign, and the use of multiple bold colours, have become hallmarks of the dyeing technique since its peak popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.
We spoke to a fashion designer from the city, Tulika Gupta, who gives us insights about the process.

Method:
It is a very easy DIY process that can be done with basic materials at home including a damp shirt/cloth, elastic band/strings, fabric dyes, salt, warm water and trays. 

There are three basic steps
Start with basic folding/spiraling in the shape required and fastened with rubber bands/string.
Spraying colour (fabric dye) based on the shape and colour you want in the final cloth. 
Leave it to soak in hot water for the required amount of time and then rinse with cold water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp