Tie it. Dye it. Wear It.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do-it-yourself (DIY) Tie and Dye videos have been making rounds on social media. The mesmerising designs can be tried out on plain t-shirts and other fabrics.

What is it:

Tie and Dye is a dyeing technique that allows pattern formation by basic folding and twisting of cloth.

These patterns, including the spiral, mandala and peace sign, and the use of multiple bold colours, have become hallmarks of the dyeing technique since its peak popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.

We spoke to a fashion designer from the city, Tulika Gupta, who gives us insights about the process.

Method:

It is a very easy DIY process that can be done with basic materials at home including a damp shirt/cloth, elastic band/strings, fabric dyes, salt, warm water and trays.

There are three basic steps

Start with basic folding/spiraling in the shape required and fastened with rubber bands/string.

Spraying colour (fabric dye) based on the shape and colour you want in the final cloth.

Leave it to soak in hot water for the required amount of time and then rinse with cold water.