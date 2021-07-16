Handloom haute: Designer Leesha Agarwal helps in reuse of scrap fabric

Paulami Sen By

Designer Leesha Agarwal tells us that after she finished studying fashion and started working with various multinational corporations, she quickly realised how much scrap fabric goes into landfills regularly.

That’s why she started her own label at 22. "I wanted to do things differently and consciously, follow the tenets of upcycling and make sure I don’t contribute to landfills," says Agarwal. And that's how the label was born.

Beyond seasons

Agarwal's new collection is Bummer Summer. Curious to know why she would launch a collection that’s a nod to summer, when the season has almost passed us by, we asked her about it. "I know summer is gone! But I was waiting to release a new collection for the last two summers. However, given the pandemic, it did not feel right," shares the designer.

"We work with a skilled group of artisans, developing prints and choosing colours. And for the current drop, we have worked on some experimental details as well," says the graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai.

Conscious classics

Bummer Summer sports various looks. Their Floral Tea Time Dress in pink, with a stylishly cut backis chic and easy to wear. "I think the Crab Dress and Cactus Dress are classics. The prints are dainty and the outfits can be layered in many ways," the designer signs off.

