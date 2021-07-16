STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Handloom haute: Designer Leesha Agarwal helps in reuse of scrap fabric

That’s why she started her own label at 22. “I wanted to do things differently and consciously, follow the tenets of upcycling and make sure I don’t contribute to landfills,” says Agarwal.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Designer Leesha Agarwal

Designer Leesha Agarwal

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

Designer Leesha Agarwal tells us that after she finished studying fashion and started working with various multinational corporations, she quickly realised how much scrap fabric goes into landfills regularly.

That’s why she started her own label at 22. "I wanted to do things differently and consciously, follow the tenets of upcycling and make sure I don’t contribute to landfills," says Agarwal. And that's how the label was born.

Beyond seasons

Agarwal's new collection is Bummer Summer. Curious to know why she would launch a collection that’s a nod to summer, when the season has almost passed us by, we asked her about it. "I know summer is gone! But I was waiting to release a new collection for the last two summers. However, given the pandemic, it did not feel right," shares the designer.

"We work with a skilled group of artisans, developing prints and choosing colours. And for the current drop, we have worked on some experimental details as well," says the graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai.

Conscious classics
Bummer Summer sports various looks. Their Floral Tea Time Dress in pink, with a stylishly cut backis chic and easy to wear. "I think the Crab Dress and Cactus Dress are classics. The prints are dainty and the outfits can be layered in many ways," the designer signs off.

Available online

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leesha Agarwal Bummer Summer
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp