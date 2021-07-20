Monsoon fashion: Out with formals, in with florals 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Florals always top the charts when it comes to women’s fashion. But who knew men would love these prints too? Be it in dark or pastel shades, they seem to be carrying it off like it’s second skin. In fact, there’s a craze for it, thanks to the WFH culture which does not need men to be dressed it crisp formals.

Rushing for a business meeting (these days virtual) or dressing down for a chilled out brunch, a bright floral shirt with a pair of short seem to be the go-to combo these days. Sanjay David, a celebrity stylist and designer, talks about why floral prints for men’s fashion have been trending. He also shares a few combinations that could help men nail their outfit.

“Florals are generally for summer and autumn. This is usually not preferred during the monsoon. A floral shirt can be paired with jeans, slim pants, lycra, stretch pants in light shades and with bermudas, boxers or shorts for a beach outing or holiday. A floral shirt with a blazer can only be worn for a day party which is semi-formal -- like a brunch/retro themed party,” he says.

Florals are a complete no-no for a night party. Also, the print and shade must be chosen according to the complexion, body frame and personality. “If you cannot decide which shirt suits you better, pick one that has fewer flowers and more colour. Pair it up with jeans and sneakers. Choose bold colours which make you feel like you are on vacation,” he says.

On the other hand, designer Anushree Reddy says neutral shirts with light floral prints are in vogue this monsoon. A pastel shirt with a slightly darker shade of florals in the same color is definitely a great choice because it isn’t too overpowering. Alternatively, dark shirts with very light floral print is in trend too, especially for men.

“Ideally, in monsoons avoid wearing anything too garish. Also, it is wiser to wear a single print of florals than multiple ones. A floral shirt is best paired with slightly loose pants and a blazer for a casual and neater look. Well-cut pants are for a more formal look. If a floral shirt is paired with a blazer, team it up with a pair of white canvas sneakers to complete the look. Also, make sure the pants are a neutral shade and absolutely plain, because print-on-print with both the shirt and the pants might not be the best way to go,” she says.