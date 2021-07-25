STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earth hour: House of Badnore's Eco-Happy collection

Intricately designed and printed with vintage-inspired patterns, these rugs are woven with jute and recycled PET bottles.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

House of Badnore, the brand known for its fine furniture, jewellery, home furnishings and apparels, joins the much-celebrated bandwagon of sustainability by launching its EcoHappy Collection. This is a range of ecologically aware accessories produced from carefully selected materials that do the least amount of harm to the planet and environment.

Like, for instance, its Aravalli Rugs, a variety of handwoven, luxurious, eco-friendly and weather-resistant rugs featuring designs influenced by the past yet with a modern twist to match the modern times. Intricately designed and printed with vintage-inspired patterns, these rugs are woven with jute and recycled PET bottles.

In addition to the Aravalli rugs, the collection also comprises vegan leather table mats, coasters and photo frames, adorned with metal and pure silver straws, to minimise waste while flaunting a sophisticated personal style statement.

As part of its conscious effort to nurture nature, the House of Badnore will also be partnering with various organisations that are initiating tree planting drives and donating a portion of the proceeds under its ‘Buy one breathe more’ initiative.

The brainchild of Archana Kumari Singh, the House of Badnore is a trademark of design solutions for personal styling, accessories, jewellery, home, interiors, trousseau, gifting and cuisine for momentous occasions. The aim is to redefine luxury with maximalism to bring back the understated flamboyance of yesteryears, with an ethos of subtle elegance. 

​Available at houseofbadnore.com, prices start at Rs 5,000

House of Badnore
