Rectangular regalia: Art of watchmaking

It is based on Lange's only rectangular model which, since its launch, has stood for extravagance as well as a distinctive movement philosophy.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

When precision watchmaking becomes an art form, Dreden watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne’s Cabaret Tourbillion Handwerkskunst is born. The extravagant timepiece combines watchmaking artistry to the outermost angles of its rectangular case with elaborate, traditional and rare techniques. 

These include semi-transparent enamelling of the dial and several manual engravings in the lozenge design style. 

The limited 30-watch edition is a special version of the world’s first mechanical wristwatch with stop seconds for the tourbillon as presented by A. Lange & Söhne in 2008. Incidentally, the Cabaret Tourbillion is a milestone in the history of precision watchmaking. It was with this watch that A.

Lange & Söhne succeeded in 2008, for the first time, to instantaneously stop the balance inside the rotating cage—and instantly restart it by pushing the crown home. It is based on Lange’s only rectangular model which, since its launch, has stood for extravagance as well as a distinctive movement philosophy.

