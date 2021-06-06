Romancing the stone

Express News Service By

Lifestyle brand Arnaya, an extension of the Trivedi Group, has constantly been pushing the limitations of stone with creations that blur the line between function and beauty. This time, the brand presents multi-dimensional tiling surfaces, designed by architect Nikita Mehta.

The brand’s Tessera, Sierra and Natura collections are designed for both interior and exterior spaces, and take their cues from the varied artistry in nature. Tessera presents a minimalistic approach to stone tiling with a wide range of 2D tiles. With techniques of inlay and mosaic, the tiles can be used as wall and floor tiles alike.

The Sierra collection takes its cue from hills and mountains, juxtaposing elevation and altitudes with recesses and cavities in 3D tiles. This collection develops a play of shadow and light is designed to be put together in a way that brings walls to life with its convexity and protuberance. The Natura collection, inspired by the foliage, florals and flowing streams, is a mix of 2D and 3D tile options. Take your pick from floating petals and the rising sun to create falling, walling or both.

All the collections are crafted using a range of traditional and contemporary techniques from basic inlay, mosaic and overlay to engraving and carving. The brand’s technological advancement has also led to an innovative juxtaposition of fragile coloured glass with hard marble surfaces, inlay of Mother of Pearl into artificial quartz and semi-precious stones like amethyst and malachites carved into fine Italian marble.