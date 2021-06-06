STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Romancing the stone

Arnaya launches a new collection of multi-dimension tiling surfaces
 

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

The brand’s Tessera, Sierra and Natura collections are designed for both interior and exterior spaces, and take their cues from the varied artistry in nature.

The brand’s Tessera, Sierra and Natura collections are designed for both interior and exterior spaces, and take their cues from the varied artistry in nature.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Lifestyle brand Arnaya, an extension of the Trivedi Group, has constantly been pushing the limitations of stone with creations that blur the line between function and beauty. This time, the brand presents multi-dimensional tiling surfaces, designed by architect Nikita Mehta.

The brand’s Tessera, Sierra and Natura collections are designed for both interior and exterior spaces, and take their cues from the varied artistry in nature. Tessera presents a minimalistic approach to stone tiling with a wide range of 2D tiles. With techniques of inlay and mosaic, the tiles can be used as wall and floor tiles alike.

The Sierra collection takes its cue from hills and mountains, juxtaposing elevation and altitudes with recesses and cavities in 3D tiles. This collection develops a play of shadow and light is designed to be put together in a way that brings walls to life with its convexity and protuberance. The Natura collection, inspired by the foliage, florals and flowing streams, is a mix of 2D and 3D tile options. Take your pick from floating petals and the rising sun to create falling, walling or both. 

All the collections are crafted using a range of traditional and contemporary techniques from basic inlay, mosaic and overlay to engraving and carving. The brand’s technological advancement has also led to an innovative juxtaposition of fragile coloured glass with hard marble surfaces, inlay of Mother of Pearl into artificial quartz and semi-precious stones like amethyst and malachites carved into fine Italian marble.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home decor tiles for house
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp