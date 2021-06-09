Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD : Now, you can look like a million bucks by sitting at home and without burning a hole in your wallet. Thank the DIY makeup trends flooding the Internet. There are tonnes of videos and tutorials on how to get that dewy look and dramatic eyes.

We speak to professional makeup artists and enthusiasts about the concept of DIY makeup. Read on as we have some hacks in store for you. Sanjay David, a celebrity stylist and makeup artist, is known for coming up with glamorous, jaw-dropping looks for the wedding season. We all get worried when it comes to wedding makeup; who doesn’t want to look stunning on their big day.

Sanjay says this is possible without hiring a professional artist. “I believe in minimal makeup and most of my clients also prefer the natural look which is in demand now. To keep it minimal, wear a lipstick with a small base of eye shadow. If you are doing your own makeup, you will not need too many products. You just need to make sure that when you’re applying products, do not overdo it; keep it minimal,” he says.

Sanjay David

Alina Rangila, a freelance makeup artist, also weighs in on DIY makeup. Sharing some tips and tricks on how one can use their makeup in an easy way, she says: “When it comes to doing your own makeup, you need to think about keeping it subtle, fresh and more wearable. This makes you look classy and even more glamorous. Most of us apply foundation but we need to get it right. The easiest way to level up your makeup routine is to apply your foundation before the concealer. Starting with a layer of foundation will help you minimise any redness and discoloration.”

However, Tamanna F Rooz, another celebrity makeup artist who also trains freshers in the industry, feels that people should be professionally trained. “For those who have started it as a passion and have been attending master classes online, it is a fantastic option because it gives you a complete feel about how a makeup artist works. But this has a limited scope. One doesn’t become a makeup artist by simply attending master classes. I conduct master classes myself, wherein I tell them it is going to be beneficial but it is more like a showcase window. Master or online classes are more like a good way to elevate your skills if you are already an artist. But just doing online classes does not make one a complete makeup artist because you are only watching.

This is partial knowledge that you’re getting, but you need particle knowledge too,” she says. According to her, DIY makeup is good only for those who want to learn small tricks and hacks.

Komal Chakravarthula, a student, spends hours on her phone scrolling through posts and videos on makeup hacks. “I have been applying makeup forever now and I have started doing videos on it recently. I am self-taught and my inspiration is Malvika Sitlani, who is famous on Instagram. I think if this clicks, I will take it up as a profession and pursue a career in makeup.”

Sailaja Ganti, who works for a corporate firm, loves doing her own makeup. “I keep my makeup minimal and I choose shades to suit my outfit. Whenever I get the free time, I watch some tutorials and try them out on myself. They always work.”When it comes to makeup, there’s no middle ground -- you either get it right or you look like a plastered wall. It’s safe to say that DIY makeup serves the purpose.

Hacks by Alina rangila

The key to voluminous and fuller lashes is to use a little translucent powder. After applying the first coat of mascara, dust your lashes with a gentle coat of loose powder. This will add volume to your lashes by making them look thicker. Add a second coat of mascara to cover the powder and you will see the difference

Hacks by Sanjay David

Add a few drops of lens solution into your mascara to keep it from clumping up

Apply beetroot juice over your pink/coral lipstick to make your lips look more lush

After applying lipstick, line your lips to avoid that strong distinctive line around them

Use beetroot juice as a blush to give your cheeks that natural glow

