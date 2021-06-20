STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New tack for old tech

Bring old computers back from the dead with these clever upcycle ideas
 

Published: 20th June 2021

Technology advances faster than we can comprehend. By the time you get the latest smartphone, companies are already getting ready to announce their next model. The specs in your new gaming laptop will be outdated in about a year.

And as for your old desktop computer with its bulging back? Well, that’s ancient history. But here’s how you can repurpose old tech into not just things of utility, but beauty as well. There’s a whole upcycling universe out there on the internet, all you need to do is click and seek. 

Kitty

Kennel If you love your cat enough you will give them your old tech. But not before turning it into a cool cat home. All you need to do is empty it out by pulling out all the wires and circuit boards and put in a small padded cushion, and voila, your cat has a cool new pad.

Keypad 

Keepsakes What do you do with old keypads that you no longer use? Well, you repurpose them into nifty pen and pencil holders and reuse. Not just that, you can also make small storage boxes or even a snazzy photo frame!

Plant it Up

If you happen to have one of those old monitor models with a flat back, all you need to do is place it face up, line it with soil and plant it with the greens of your choice. For added impact, spray paint with a bright colour.

You've Got

Mail So what if you can’t get any e-mails on your old comp any more, you can still get real mail, as in letters, bills and what have you. You may need the help of a welder for this but look how neat this Apple mailbox looks in its new avatar.

Fish Tank

Thanks to the new generation of slim computer monitors, bulky old ones have been relegated to the junkyard. See how a smart upcycler brought his iMac G3 back to life by converting it into a 3.5-gallon fish tank. You can do the same with any model.

