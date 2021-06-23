STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitary fittings major 'Hansgrohe' brings in music album featuring water sounds

The album titled WaterTunes released on Spotify, Amazon Music among other music platforms and uses electropop genre of music for creating original water disturbance sounds.

Hansgrohe India MD Gaurav Malhotra

By Express News Service

A leading global player in the bath and kitchen industry, Hansgrohe, has introduced a first-of-its-kind music album featuring water sounds. The album titled WaterTunes released on Spotify, Amazon Music among other music platforms and uses electropop genre of music for creating original water disturbance sounds.

The music has been composed by Hamburg-based musicians Florian Kruse and Andreas Paulsen. Gaurav Malhotra, MD India and Regional Key Accounts Asia, Hansgrohe Group tells us more:

What led you to create this album?

Admittedly, at first, the idea of making music out of water disturbance sounds seemed a bit far-fetched. But these noises are precisely the sounds that we filter out in our laboratory. After all, we want our customers to hear a pleasant water sound in the shower.

Our drive is to express our passion for water: with a design that stands the test of time. In doing so, we set the pace for each drop - how it flows, how and when it hits a surface. There is whisper-quiet water sprays are good enough.

How do the sounds of water uplift our mood?

Every single piece of music underlines our demand for quality and testifies to the efforts we put into creating a perfect product experience. A quiet hiss, an irritating whir - for us, these are real exclusion criteria when it comes to the quality of our showers and faucets.

And yet, it is precisely these water disturbance noises that prove how high our quality standards are: if the noises we filter out already sound so good that producers can make music out of them - how great must the sound of our showers be?

Could you give us an insight into water tracks?

Initially, our motivation was to create instruments from the water disturbance sounds that could be played on the keyboard. In the process, we discovered that it is difficult to generate emotions from pure noise.

So, we started to use the noise creatively in different ways from track to track. Every track on the album incorporates disturbance sounds recorded by Hansgrohe. The water disturbance sounds set the beat for every track we composed and on this basis of noise, we then recorded additional drums, bass and melodies, and for two songs we also recorded vocals.

Tell us about the composers.

The artistes behind Water- Tunes, Florian Kruse and his co-composer Andreas Paulsen from FRY-STUDIOS in Hamburg, have created the project ‘Future & The Past’. Water- Tunes is the first album under it. Anyone can listen to music under the shower - but only very few produce music from water disturbance sounds.

Florian is an internationally booked DJ, music producer, sound designer, lecturer and label owner, as well as an internationally working composer and producer of music for films and commercials. With Paulsen, he has composed catchy music from the water disturbance sounds inside Hansgrohe’s spray and sound laboratory when optimising the sound of shower and faucet prototypes.

HEALING WITH WATER

Delhi-based healer and tarot card specialist Deepika Girdhar believes that water has essential healing properties and is used by many healers for helping their clients.

She says that since time immemorial water has been used for treatment, noting, "Historically, many gurus have used water for treatments. We use salt water baths, charging the water, affirmations along with other techniques for spiritual healing and removing negativity from one’s body and house."

