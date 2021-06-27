STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

How men can up their skincare game

For most Indian men, skincare is hardly in their vocabulary for the paucity of time, behavioural conditioning and other factors.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Skincare, Grooming

Men must assess their skin profile and concerns to address them. (Photo| Skincraft labs)

For most Indian men, skincare is hardly in their vocabulary for the paucity of time, behavioural conditioning and other factors. Nonetheless, men should absolutely have a skincare regimen. It need not be elaborate but at least a few minutes of the day are required since skin is the largest organ of the body.

Skincare novices have heard buzzwords like charcoal, apple cider vinegar and hemp seed oil, to name a few. They have a good ring to it but one needs to know their skin type to understand what will suit them the best. 

Dr Kaustav Guha, head, R&D at SkinKraft Labs, says, "On average, the male skin is 20 per cent thicker than female skin. However, the collagen content of male skin depletes steadily. An adult male is more prone to oily skin due to a larger and higher number of sebaceous glands and hence it is more acne prone. Regular shaving can also make skin sensitive. It is imperative for men to assess their skin profile and concerns to address them. Men should not just go for any generic product, which might do more harm."

Agrees Sainath Jain, founder of male skincare brand HIVADO, who says, "Men's skin is biologically structured in a different way from a woman’ skin. This is why, men do need a customised skincare solution that is made with ingredients and actives that can be effectively nourished. Men tend to be more minimalistic in the number of products they use. How products feel on their skin and how they smell are important considerations to be made."

Here are some essentials men can include in their skin routine:

Cleansing and toning

Skincare for men requires attention and it must be customised according to their age, skin type and lifestyle. CTM, or cleansing, toning and moisturising, is essential and since men tend to have oilier and thicker skin, they need to use a mild cleanser twice a day. Toning could be a spray of mists or essence or even rose water.  Moisturising is essential to save the skin from environmental stressors like sun, pollution, air conditioners, smoking and other habits that have an impact on overall health. 

Sunscreen

This is non-negotiable. It keeps your skin from tanning and safe from the harmful impact of the sun, so this must not be ignored. A gel-based sunscreen is good if you don’t prefer the greasy ones. There are many sunscreens that come in the form of sprays too.

Exfoliating  

Our bodies shed dead cells naturally but a good exfoliant once a week won’t hurt. Cream exfoliants are apt for dry or sensitive skin. Exfoliating also smoothens hair follicles, thus making shaving easier.  

Look out for your peepers

Take care of the skin around your eyes because the current lifestyle implies over exposure to blue light and pollution. This makes the eyes susceptible to dehydration, undereye fine lines and wrinkles. Dab a serum at night around your eyes to wake up to fresher eyes. 

(The author is a social media influencer @loftyspectrums and a lifestyle coach)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SkinKraft Labs Skincare Male skin
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp