STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Five-minute florals

Try out these super simple flower arrangements made with blooms and greens growing in your garden.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A floral arrangement

A floral arrangement

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Sure, we all love an expertly curated centrepiece of expensively bought flowers, but to bring everyday cheer to your home, why run to a florist for pricey blooms? A simple arrangement of readily available seasonal flowers or backyard branches and green leaves can add just as much impact.So, we asked two houseproud ladies from different climatic belts of the country—south and north—to share their secrets of easy-to-make arrangements from foraged fare. Here they are, proving that you don’t need to be a professional florist to create a stunning display.

Maya Joseph, who has a manufacturing unit for lighting fixtures in Kochi, also spends a couple of days a week at her rubber plantation in the hills at Kanjirapally, a 100 km away. The garden of her house there is lush and green with all manner of vegetation, both cultivated and wild. So, for arrangement (1), she has used the orange peacock flower, also called Pride of Barbados (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), along with Amazon Blue/Brazilian Snapdragon (Otacanthus caeruleus). These have been put together with Shyama tulsi and assorted leaves from her various shrubs and trees.

Arrangement (2) couldn’t be simpler—Joseph has simply snipped an assortment of crotons in vivid browns, greens and yellows and paired with heliconias, all growing within her compound.On the other side of the Vindhyas, Pushpita Singh, a jewellery designer by profession but avid gardener by passion, grows every imaginable organic vegetable and fruit at her farm on the banks of the river Yamuna in Noida. Besides yielding a constant rich harvest, the farm is also Singh’s chief resource for her exceptional ikebana arrangements.So, for arrangement (3), she has created a unique vignette using the branch of a Shammi tree, a dried neem bark and a leafy Mandarin branch with some oranges still hanging on it.

We’ve all seen broccoli the vegetable, but have you seen the beautiful yellow broccoli flower? Singh has used a bunch of these along with cauliflower leaves (yes, you read right, the ones we normally throw away) for an extremely eye-catching display (see 4).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Florals
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp