Tata’s Taneira launches its new collection, Parichay: Song of the Forest

Published: 07th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Looking to up your ethnic quotient? Look no further than Taneira, the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, that celebrates our diverse textiles and craftsmanship by retailing saris and lehengas made only from pure and natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India.

The brand’s latest collection, Parichay: Song of the Forest, is influenced by the charm, grace and elegance of Mother Nature. Accordingly, there’s a melange of hues inspired by vast blue skies, the golden sun, rivers and streams, forests and grass fields, bringing alive each sari and the craft it features. Motifs include lotuses, wild bela, juhi flowers as well as jujube and Ashoka trees. And from luxurious silks to the perfect translucence of tissues, this collection has something for everyone.

Since the collection is exclusive, it boasts of limited pieces which will travel to a different location every month. Currently being exhibited at Taneira South Extension store in Delhi, it will travel to the brand’s Turner Road store in Mumbai next month and then to its Indiranagar store in Bengaluru.

Catering to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself, the brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customisation and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores-strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. Also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

