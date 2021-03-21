Fresh and lovely, naturally!

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

Call it the return to innocence. India is bursting with the goodness of home-born skincare and beauty brands that promise to breathe a youthful flush into your skin. Besides, of course, the big names such as Forest Essentials and Kama, how about checking out these other equally important players in the organic and ayurvedic segment as well?

VOCAL FOR VILVAH

Farm fresh skin care comes complete with Coimbatore-based Kruthika Kumaran's Vilvah—powered by signature fresh goat milk (from Vilvah farm). The four-year-old sustainable brand offers cleansing products such as shampoos, toners, scrubs and under-eye creams, packed with native South Indian ingredients, and natural alpha hydroxy acids for gentle exfoliation.

JUICY CHEMISTRY

The first Indian brand to be certified Eco-cert organic, Juicy Chemistry spells fresh food for the skin. Versatile essential oils to zap away zit marks and pigmentation, chia eye roll for ironing out crows feet and mango butter hair masks are some of their best sellers. On the anvil are organic men skincare products, sanitisers and more child care products.

PLUM PICK

Clean beauty that understands Indian skin and delivers delight holistically—that’s the mantra for Plum, India’s first vegan skincare major. Think buckthorn shampoos, chamomile cleansers, natural kohl sticks and macadamia hair masks. Besides, their sparkling tea tree collection in skin care, with the sunscreen gel and the green tea renewed night care gel, are brilliant picks.

THE TRIBE CONCEPTS

With herbs sourced from the naturally fertile Godavari belt, The Tribe Concepts harnesses the power of nature and the notes of ayurveda in its sun-dried herbs, roots and extracts that work their magic on your skin and hair. Think brahmi, marigold, chironji, red sandalwood, rose, khus khus—all measured and mixed at their unit at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

iORA India

Self-love in the time of unending Zoom meetings, iORA India was quick to come out with a plethora of DIY kits at the beginning of the lockdown. Think cruelty, chemical and paraben-free manicure and pedicure edits, kokum butter-powered elbow and knee balm and green apple callus softener for supple limbs. Great self-care formulations and well-researched products that can be used within the safety of your homes.

AURAVEDIC

Toxin-free ingredients based on Ayurvedic principles form the core of Auravedic. Inspired by the ancient knowledge of the Vedas, its blemish-banning Kumkumadi Thailam is always flying off the shelves. Also the first mover in the essential oils niche, Auravedic offers a plethora of scrubs, masks, beauty oils, serums, creams to repair, rehydrate and replenish your skin.

THE CLAY CARE

This brand pivots itself on the superpower of Fuller's Earth and its innate power to deep cleanse the skin and gift you an even skin tone. Thriving on the back to roots move by conscious consumers, products like the clay mask mixed with tulsi and turmeric are prized picks in the plethora of skincare formulations knitted intrinsically to Multani Mitti. What’s more, the products stay fresh for 24 months.