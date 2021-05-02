STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

All things bright and beautiful

Bengaluru-based interior designer Smitha Zachariah comes up with a virtual design solution in her vivid India Modern style that takes your space from drab to fab.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A living room under ZxP Create design

A living room under ZxP Create design. (Photo| EPS)

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

Imagine getting your home designed completely with a colour palette, mood board and a spoilt-for-choice lookbook with detailed design layouts that will transform any room in your house into the space of your dreams, without stepping out? This is exactly what ZxP Create, an innovative virtual interior design solution by Bengaluru-based interior stylist and creative director, Smitha Zachariah, can do.

What is ZxP and how does it work? This is a customised design solution that is packaged and delivered to your doorstep in a ZxP Create box. "We will send you six popular genres of interior design in our signature India Modern style, technical drawings, suggested furniture, furnishings and décor that will transform any room," explains Zachariah.

Why choose ZxP Create over a traditional interior designer? "Because with minimal interaction and fuss, you will get a design from us that not only does justice to your space, but will make you want to stay home and stay safe. The DIY aspect will appeal to the closet interior designer in all of us and a price point that is path-breaking," she adds.

Also, what is this India Modern style that Zachariah is talking about? India Modern is a design style that uses simple, straight-lined spaces with a deliberate use of bright colours and patterns. And anyone who’s seen Zachariah's work will know that colour is her main driving force, which explains her company’s tagline, Live the Colour. 

"To me, colour is energy made visible, and our signature style embraces vivid colour palettes, intriguing textures and ethereal forms all coming together harmoniously drawing you into a design sensibility that is inspired, unique and enticing to the observer," she adds.

The designer says she is inspired by the sights, aromas and sounds of India as well as its exotic food, music, dance, dreamy landscapes, architecture and a kaleidoscope of colour. "This is how India Modern has emerged as distinctive, resilient, self-reliant and as a design trend that is steeped in the past but totally in sync with the now. This forms the bedrock of my design sensibility, and when you couple that with immersive travel experiences and exposure to art and craft across the globe, how can I not but tell a story through my interiors?"

Incidentally, Zachariah didn't set out to be an interior designer to begin with. Armed with a bachelor's degree in fashion design from Srishti School of Design, Bengaluru, she went on to pursue a master’s in textile design at RMIT, Melbourne, where she majored in tapestry design. The shift to interiors happened in 2009 when she set up her firm, SZ Design.

Moving from strength to strength doing up several bespoke homes in Bengaluru, her work saw her being shortlisted for one of the five young interior designers to keep an eye out for in 2014 by Vogue, and nominated for Interior Designer of the Year in 2016 by Good Homes magazine.

If current projects are any indication, Zachariah has more than lived up to that potential, with this latest venture being the cherry on the cake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZxP Create Smitha Zachariah India Modern style
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp