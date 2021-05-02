STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to bat and bowl  

Bangalore Watch Company launches new sports watches for the 2021 cricket season
 

Published: 02nd May 2021

In the spirit of producing world-class wrist watches that tell stories from India, the Bangalore Watch Company has announced the launch of two new watches in its Cover Drive sports watch collection that celebrates the spirit of Indian Cricket. ‘The Yellow Jersey’ comes with a mustard yellow dial, and ‘Men in Blue’ has a pale blue dial.

The earlier models of the brand’s Cover Drive collection in 2020 drew inspiration from the cricket ground—the outfield, pitch and pavilion. “The new colours for 2021 extend the cricket narrative by paying tribute to the coveted jerseys of cricket teams,” says Nirupesh Joshi, the brand’s Co-founder and Creative Director.The collection comes with a surgical-grade steel case, a rotating bezel to track elapsed overs, 100 metres of water-tightness, a Swiss automatic movement and high-quality leather straps. 

Besides, they also have design features that borrow from cricket. The primary 12 O’clock marker is shaped like the wicket, markers 4 and 6 are prominently displayed on the dial denoting the boundary shots, the seconds-hand is designed in the form of a cricket bat—with an innovative mechanism that allows the wearer to track elapsed 50 overs, or 20 overs during the game, using their wristwatch.

“Since its launch in 2020, our Cover Drive collection has been a favourite among our customers.We believe the new watches will be the perfect summer accessory for the 2021 Cricket season,” adds Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder and Head of Customer Experience.

The collections are designed and hand-built in Bengaluru, and are available for purchase directly from the brand’s website www.bangalorewatchco.in. 

Price: Rs 56,680

