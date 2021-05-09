Brighter is better: Neon makeup trend lights up amid dark times

Anuja Pandey By

BENGALURU: Neon makeup trend has been appearing on our Instagram feed since the A-listers have been seen in neon lip or eye shades and nail colours. So if you are determined to pull off this cool and casual vibe then let us just re-create it and bring about fun and cheer in these intimidating times. After all, we need to love the mirror while we stay safe at home.

Neon eyes

So swap the smoky eye with the pink version this spring. An electric green or yellow lid, or a bright pink lipstick bring in a tide of colours so don't hesitate to go bold and experiment.

The trick is to keep your skin dewy and natural and go bright on the eyes. You must use a neutral shade for shadowing the lids and then dab a neon shadow in the tear ducts. Use black liner first and then draw the wings and inner corners with contrasting neons.

Charumathi GR, makeup artist and founder of Studio Makeover, says, "In colour makeup, focus on eyes and area around with neon colours. From pinks or fluorescent yellows or a technocolor rainbow situation, when done correctly, this trend gives off a casual cool vibe! Complete it with a subtle swipe of blue mascara and defined eyebrows which not only frame your eyes but define them too."

The monochromatic look doesn't only apply to clothes so you can use neon blue or flamingo as an overall look. And if you happen to be a 'more is more' philosophy follower then stick to neutral skin with rocking combinations and bright neon or metallic lips.

Rainbow nails

Whether you like your nails natural or acrylic, blinding lights or minimalistic, long or short or any shape, there's a thing for everyone. With nail art offering various inspirational designs and hues, life is full of choices when it comes to nails.

Neons in bright or mixed with neutral hues are the thing to go for this summer. The subtle ombrés or flaming orange, you too can have the Cardi B nails and make a statement. Add some sparkle to get the childhood brightness or a jewel.

A hint of neon to your summer French manicure or a colour blocked French manicure is the thing to go for.

Divine Nail Studio founder Shikha Sridhar says, "Neons have been declared by many fashion experts as the go-to colour for spring and summer and is the epitome of glamour. It compliments even the palest skin tones, it’s fun, eye-catching and pretty, all at the same time! It can be paired with almost any outfit and gives that extra fun pop so there’s no reason not to take that leap of faith and be a headturner this season."

(The author is a social media influencer and lifestyle coach)