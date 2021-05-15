STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

A ritual for Ramzan, virtually

A year since the start of the pandemic, a second Ramzan comes amid fear and uncertainty, disease and disturbance.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ramzan walk

The annual Ramzan walk was held virtually for the second time on Wednesday evening. (File photo| EPS)

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A year since the start of the pandemic, a second Ramzan comes amid fear and uncertainty, disease and disturbance. Even as festivity takes a reasonable dip in the face of the need to stay safe, people still find ways to keep the spirit of the festival alive breaking fast over video call, sending each other iftar boxes and remembering the sick in prayers. Bringing his share of goodness to the mix, Kombai S Anwar, director of QIAMS, hosted his annual Ramzan walk virtually on Wednesday. 

As much as he would have liked to host a "real walk", Anwar is glad to have moved to the virtual space amid such a devastating second wave. "I was hesitant because the pandemic is raging, much more than last year. A few friends suggested that I do it virtually; after all Ramzan is about sacrifice, caring and sharing. And the event is meant to bring out the best in people. And so I waited till the last minute to announce the virtual walk," he recounts. 

While last year’s edition had centred around Madras and its diverse Muslim community, this time around, the focus was on a larger level of representation - of sects, faiths, age and gender. And so we had Abdul Rahman, head of JBAS Centre for Islamic Studies at the University of Madras, talking about the wisdom behind the ritual of fasting through Ramadan, and Father Joseph Victor Edwin SJ, professor of Theology and Christian-Muslim Relations, sharing insights on how Islam makes him a better Christian.

While journalist Tasneem Akbari Kurubuddin walked us through the ways of the Bohra Muslim community, writer Shazia Andaleeb shared the experience of being an Urdu Muslim in Chennai. Kumar, representing the Sufidar Trust the Sindhi Hindu establishment that has been serving iftar at the historic Wallajah mosque for well over a decade, brought up the Hindu-Muslim connect.

Huda Ahsan, researcher in Gender, Sexuality and Inclusivity in Islam, along with Shazia and Tasneem, discussed the treatment of women in Islam and how the lines between religion and culture tend to blur in these pitfalls. 

"The idea was to sensitise people to other cultures. I used this opportunity to talk about the diversity in Islam. So we went back to the days of the Madras Presidency, discussed the life of the people of Malapuram (Kerala) and brought in the interfaith perspective," shares Anwar.

This was all the more welcome, given that over 2,000 people from across the world had tuned in through the event’s course. 

Such heavyweight discussions were interpreted with comments on the universally loved element of Ramzan - food. While every participant shared their associations with iftar and what comes after, Anwar and Huda treated the viewers to pictures of fan favourites nombu kanji, semiya rolls, vadai, unnakaya and more. 

Entertainment also came in the form of delightful music, performed by Afnan Ali Sebai and Izza Ahsan. Even this was a way for Anwar to push boundaries. "Even today, in Tamil Nadu, there is a section of Muslims who consider music to be haraam. It’s also seen among puritan Muslims in other regions. But, which way you choose to reach god doesn’t matter; so, I consciously made the decision to include music," he details.

While the virtual walk served its purpose and found its way to many across the world, it’s not without some pining for times that were. If there's one thing he misses about the real walks, it’s the response he got from the people of Madras, says Anwar.

"Last time we did it (in 2091), I just gave four days' notice and 70 people turned up. I had to cut it at that. So, I did another walk for people who missed it. That’s the level of affection. They (particularly non-Muslims) are very curious, they want to be involved. Even from the first year, I suggested that the nombu kanji would taste better if you go easy on the lunch; then, you would understand. So, some of them skipped lunch and the kanji really made a difference," he recounts.

 At the end of yet another Ramzan Heritage Walk, the hope is that next year’s festivities would fare better and bring more respite. Until then, Ramadan Mubarak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QIAMS Kombai S Anwar Ramzan walk Ramadan Eid
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp