GRT Jewellers contributes to Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the second wave of the pandemic, GRT Jewellers extends a helping hand as always by contributing a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in order to help the state government’s various efforts to restore normalcy.

Speaking about the contribution, GRT Jewellers MD GR 'Ananth' Ananthapadmanabhan said, "We have always believed in putting people first. And we are doing our bit by contributing to the relief efforts." GR Radhakrishanan, MD, GRT Jewellers, also commented, saying, GRT’s contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is a way of extending our helping hand to those who are in need at these challenging times.